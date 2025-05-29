RadioandMusic
News |  29 May 2025 18:42 |  By RnMTeam

Justin Bieber cheers on Hailey as Rhode skincare sells for a Billion-Dollar Payday

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber is proudly celebrating his wife Hailey Bieber’s massive business milestone. Following the news that Hailey’s skincare brand Rhode has been acquired by e.l.f. Beauty in a landmark $1 billion deal, the pop star took to Instagram to show his support in a sweet and subtle way.

He shared a striking photo of Hailey dressed in a sleek white power suit, along with a screenshot of her announcement post. In her caption, Hailey reflected on the journey:

“When I launched @rhode in 2022, I had big dreams — and the most important goal was to bring Rhode to more people, places, and faces around the world,” she wrote. “I’m incredibly excited to announce our partnership with e.l.f. Beauty, a like-minded innovator that shares the same passion for bold ideas and pushing boundaries.”

Hailey also revealed her expanded role moving forward: “I feel energized and ready to take on even more as Chief Creative Officer and Head of Innovation at Rhode, and as a strategic advisor to e.l.f. Beauty.” She also thanked her team and the Rhode community for their support: “This next chapter is going to be even more incredible — together.”

Though Hailey didn’t mention the value of the sale in her post, The Wall Street Journal and Forbes report the deal is worth $1 billion — broken down as $600 million in cash, $200 million in e.l.f. stock, and another potential $200 million in future payouts based on Rhode’s performance.

Justin also reshared her post to his Story, quietly celebrating his wife’s impressive rise as a beauty mogul.

