News |  29 May 2025 18:08 |  By RnMTeam

Jeanne Merchant's latest R&B single "Tell Me" comes alive with a gorgeous music video

MUMBAI: Jeanne Merchant, the acclaimed vocal coach and singer, has released her latest R&B single, “Tell Me," with a visually stunning music video.

“Tell Me” is a deeply expressive track that explores the emotional turbulence of a relationship that’s veered off course. Written, sung, and composed by Jeanne Merchant herself, the song seamlessly fuses soul-soaked vulnerability with polished pop hooks. The music was produced by the talented Anshuman Sharma.

Jeanne describes the song as "a reflection of honesty – of asking difficult questions when love turns into silence."

The accompanying music video for "Tell Me" was directed and served as Director of Photography by Tushar Mahajan, adding another layer of artistry to the release.

Jeanne Merchant is more than just a singer; she’s a musical force who has nurtured and shaped the voices of countless aspiring and professional vocalists across India and the globe for over 13 years. Known for her genre versatility – spanning R&B, Soul, Jazz, and Pop – Jeanne’s voice carries an emotional weight and technical brilliance that few artists can match.

“Tell Me” marks a new sonic chapter for Jeanne — one that blends bassline sophisticated vocal delivery with pop-infused, emotionally resonant R&B. The track is wrapped in a lush soundscape that echoes both intimacy and groove, staying true to Jeanne’s musical DNA while embracing a modern, radio-ready edge. From the subtle basslines to her signature sultry vocal tone, “Tell Me” is more than a breakup song — it’s a musical conversation filled with longing, clarity, and an unmistakable groove.

This release is backed by Merchant Records, the independent label helmed by music maestro Salim Merchant, dedicated to nurturing genuine, genre-bending talent. With “Tell Me”, Jeanne cements her place not just as an artist, but as a torchbearer for bold, honest music in the Indian indie space.

Whether you’re heartbroken, healing, or just vibing — this is the track that will hit where it matters. The song is available now across all major streaming platforms. Be sure to check out the stunning music video as well!

Follow Jeanne Merchant on Instagram, Spotify, and YouTube to stay tuned for updates, behind-the-scenes content, and vocal masterclasses

