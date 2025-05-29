Delhi-based electronica artist Sijya releases first single, ‘Tabla’ from upcoming EP 'Leather & Brass'

MUMBAI: The New Delhi-based composer, producer, and graphic artist Sijya will release her EP Leather & Brass via her new label One Little Independent Records on September 12, while the first single ‘Tabla’ from the EP released today.

A bold, visceral dive into raw textures and unfiltered emotion, the upcoming EP marks a pivotal chapter in her sonic evolution. From distorted synths run through abused guitar pedals to lyrics that linger in ambiguity, Leather & Brass is an exploration of weight, density, and contrast, in sound and in sentiment. It was shaped with the guidance of Accidental Records’ Matthew Herbert and Hugh Jones (aka Crewdson).

The New Delhi-based artist has emerged as one of the most hotly tipped up-and-coming talents from the region’s alternative music space. An outlier in the Indian musical landscape which is populated by mainstream sounds and homogeneity, Sijya’s artistic voice is a quiet and unassuming rebellion against preconceived notions of approach, form and style.

It’s fitting then for her to be noticed and signed to a record label like the One Little Independent (OLI) – which is rooted in DIY ethos and creative freedom – making her the first Indian artist to be signed by a company that also has artists like Bjork, Laura Misch and Glasser on their roster. “Signing to OLI was unexpected and feels incredible,” says Sijya of the label that is ‘home to punks and popstars’.

“They have a long history of supporting strong and serious female musicians. Bjork is the ultimate matriarch of us misfits. This is thrilling and somewhat nerve-racking too. It's definitely fuelled a lot of new energy into me, and faith,” she adds.

Leather & Brass is her sophomore effort after her acclaimed debut EP Young Hate, released via Accidental Records, an institution known for launching artists with an independent-minded approach. But that didn’t make the process of making Leather & Brass any easier.

“Finishing it was a long process… Painful, and not just in the way that it is painful to make anything, because it is,” she says, adding, “Before this EP, I felt like I was messing about. I didn’t think a career in music was possible. Young Hate was my first attempt at ‘doing’ any music at all. Now, with this second EP, I feel like I have become a musician. I am now doing this with intention. This EP feels like the beginning of me trying to find a sound.”

The making of the six-track Leather & Brass was relentless. Each track was pushed to its limits, revisited, abandoned, and then resurrected through cycles of experimentation. Recording engineer Jay Panelia played a crucial role, working alongside Sijya to strip digital synths of their sterility. By running them through compression, slapback delays, and mono reverbs, the sounds took on an analogue warmth – gritty, heavy, physical.

The EP’s title reflects this transformation; soft sounds were hardened; refined surfaces were roughed up. Final mixes were taken to Seth Manchester at Machines with Magnets, ensuring that every layer of distortion, every nuance of weight, was not just preserved but elevated.

Unlike the rest of the EP, which underwent rigorous refinement, ‘Tabla’ – the first single off the EP – emerged effortlessly, with minimal revision. Not initially viewed by Sijya as a centrepiece of these sessions, in the end, the curiously named single claimed its place as one of the defining songs of Leather & Brass.

“The song is about forcing yourself to go through the ordeal of believing in yourself,” she sheds light on the idea behind ‘Tabla’.

“It’s also about not letting other people (especially men) do things that seem hard, for me. That makes me feel weak and hollow. This work is all mine. It’s imperfect but I wouldn’t have anyone else make it theirs,” she adds.

Much like her music, even the title is a commentary on 21st century trends. “The title is a bit of a personal joke,” she lets in. “The song has one tabla sample, so ‘Tabla’ was the working title. There’s so much pressure on us as South Asians to commodify our identity and culture, and it’s so prevalent right now. So, this is me having a laugh over it.”

‘Tabla’ is now available across all streaming platforms starting May 29.