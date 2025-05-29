BrandMusiq and Asian Paints givecricket fans their own colourful musical cheers!

MUMBAI: In this season of cricket — BrandMusiq and Asian Paints found a unique way to join the action. In India, cricket isn’t just about the game — it’s a celebration of fans, culture, and excitement.
With #ColoursOfCricket, they tapped into this energy, to connect with fans by blending music, emotion, and regional pride.
BrandMusiq, created distinct, high-energy anthems - infused with the Asian Paints sonic identity, crafted using local instrumentation, languages, and fan insights. Each track was designed to reflect the spirit of its region, capturing how India cheers in many voices but with one shared passion.
Each anthem is powered by the pulse of its region — dhols of Punjab, Carnatic riffs from Bengaluru, regal energy of Hyderabad, Mumbai’s bold beats and tutari, Kolkata’s folk soul, and Delhi’s street swagger - turning local sound into cricketing pride.
“India’s relationship with cricket is emotional, but every region expresses that emotion differently,” says Rajeev Raja, Founder & Soundsmith, BrandMusiq. “These aren’t just anthems, these are rallying cries, ‘musical jerseys’ for fans to wear with pride.”
The campaign came alive online with a digital contest, encouraging fans to use the anthems in creative ways to show their support. This turned casual viewers into passionate creators. The result: a powerful cultural integration where brand, sport, sound, and fandom became one.
Experience the Regional Reels
The #ColoursOfCricket campaign shows that sonic branding, when crafted with intention, goes far beyond a simple mnemonic. It becomes a powerful emotional driver — cutting through noise, building recall, and deepening brand connection.
