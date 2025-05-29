Badshah, Disha Patani and more to play 3V3 celebrity game at first-ever BUDX NBA House next week

MUMBAI: The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Budweiser have revealed the official lineup for the highly anticipated BUDX NBA House 3v3 Celebrity Game, set to take place at the inaugural BUDX NBA House in India on June 7 at Dome, SVP Stadium, Mumbai.

Coached by NBA Champions Gary Payton and Derek Fisher, the celebrity face-off will bring together the worlds of Bollywood, music, sports, and pop culture in a one-of-a-kind basketball showcase.

Representing Team Fisher are acclaimed singer-songwriter, rapper and producer Badshah; actor and pro 3v3 hooper Arvind Krishna; actor, VJ and former national-level baller Varun Sood; actor, producer and former miss India universe Simran Kaur; actor and writer Harman Singha; Indian-American actress, model, and dancer Sonia Rathee; and will be captained by Managing Director of ACG and key member of the hoop fraternity Karan Singh.

Team Payton will feature Bollywood sensation Disha Patani; artist, actor and choreographer Melvin Louis; actor, VJ and TV personality Rannvijay Singha; former captain of the Indian women's basketball team Shireen Limaye; former India No. 1 ranked 3v3 basketball player Dhruv Barman, Indian-American actor Ankur Rathee; with founder, CEO and passionate hooper Anand S Ahuja as captain.

Ahead of the event, Badshah shared his excitement, saying, "Basketball and hip-hop have always gone hand in hand—and the NBA has always been a huge part of my world. Playing in the BUDX NBA House celebrity game is going to be epic. I can’t wait to bring the heat on court, jam with the fans, and be part of this one-of-a-kind celebration of sport, music, and culture in India."

Disha Patani also expressed her enthusiasm, saying, “I’ve always loved the energy of the NBA—it’s fast-paced, entertaining and full of passion. Being part of the league’s first-ever BUDX NBA House 3v3 celebrity game here in India is such an exciting opportunity. I’m looking forward to hitting the court and soaking in the incredible atmosphere with fans here.”

Bringing together the worlds of basketball, music and culture, BUDX NBA House will feature live performances by a curated mix of cutting-edge artists including Hanumankind, who will perform alongside Parimal Shais and Kalmi, Benga, Baby J B2B Tye Turner, Shioriy Bradshaw, Stick no Bills (Jeff & GT); and Bombay Mami.

BUDX NBA House will feature basketball-themed activities, a fresh POV on music right from the line up to the experiences, meet-and-greets with five-time NBA champion Derek Fisher and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Gary Payton, photo opportunities with the Larry O’Brien Trophy, as well as performances by Sacramento Kings mascot Slamson, the Kings Dancers and the Kings’ dunk team.

Tickets for BUDX NBA House are available on District by Zomato HERE.

More programming details will follow in the coming days.