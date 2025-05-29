Aparshakti Khurana returns with another melodic love letter, 'Lafzaan'

MUMBAI: After capturing hearts with the success of Zaroor, the ever-versatile singer-actor Aparshakti Khurana returns to strike an emotional chord once again, and this time it’s with the launch of ‘Lafzaan’. The soulful track is about everything we wish we could say, but somehow don’t. It is intimate, unforgettable, and a soulful ode to silence, love, and everything that remains unsaid.

Dropping exactly one year after his much loved single Zaroor, Lafzaan is a continuation of the same emotional honesty and Aparshakti’s journey as a singer-songwriter. With his signature tenderness, he brings those familiar late-night feelings to life that were too big to fit into words. Delving into the emotions of separation, the song expresses everything we often fail to say, especially when it comes to love and longing.

Composed in collaboration between Aparshakti and rising artist Vishav Dhaliwal, and produced by Mir Desai, the composition beautifully blends a contemporary ballad style melody with a soft, desi warmth that evokes a gentle, almost giddaan-like sway. A love letter set to music, the track explores what happens when emotions outgrow language.

Speaking about the track, Aparshakti Khurana shares, “I am overwhelmed by all the love I received for Zaroor, and I’m overjoyed that so many people could relate to the song on a personal level. Similarly, Lafzaan is a deeply personal piece for me, and I’ve always wanted to continue sharing stories grounded in genuine emotion. This is a track about the kind of love that lingers after words run out. I’ve always believed in music that connects deeply, and with Lafzaan, I hope that listeners find comfort in knowing that love doesn’t need loud declarations. Sometimes it’s in the silence, in the Lafzaan we never say.”

Perfect for 2AM thoughts you can’t explain, long nighttime drives, or even lazy Sunday mornings; Lafzaan just gently tugs at your heart with its poetic depth and a soothing vibe.

Listen to Lafzaan by Aparshakti Khurana here - http://SMI.lnk.to/Lafzaan