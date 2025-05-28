RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 May 2025 19:01 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Yung DSA gets real with "Maaf Kar": A glimpse into his journey, sound, and soul

MUMBAI: Yung DSA is back with a powerful new single, “Maaf Kar”, and this time, it’s personal. The rising artist, who first turned heads with his breakout hit “Yeda Yung”, opens up about growth, struggles, and the evolving sound of Indian hip-hop in an exclusive chat with Radioandmusic.

‘Maaf Kar’ is about the struggles that I have seen in my journey. Things started to look different for me after ‘Yeda Yung’, it is about what I have learnt along the way. It’s real and honest, and I hope people will relate to it,” Yung DSA shares.

The song, which weaves vulnerability with raw energy, marks a pivotal moment in his evolution as an artist. Known for his unique blend of trap and Indian musical elements, DSA is carving a niche for himself in the ever-expanding landscape of desi hip-hop.

“Growing up, I have always been connected to my Indian roots and culture. I have always tried to make music that blends Indian music with trap old school music to create a unique musical experience. This allows me to stay true to my heritage while innovating and pushing the boundaries of Indian hip-hop,” he explains.

This commitment to authenticity and innovation has earned Yung DSA a loyal following. And it all began with “Yeda Yung”, the track that introduced the world to his unfiltered voice.

“‘Yeda Yung’ was a turning point for me, and it has been quite a journey. The whole experience is still the same, but now I have bigger dreams and goals. I’m working harder than ever to make my mark and stay true to my art,” he says.

When it comes to musical influences, DSA doesn’t name-drop chart-toppers. Instead, his inspirations stem from artists who honor their roots, and more surprisingly, a classical instrument.

“Every artist who is rooted in their culture and heritage is inspirational. But if I have to choose one, the Sitar influences me the most, it is like the sound of the soul. Artists who blend tradition with innovation inspire my music,” he reveals.

With “Maaf Kar”, Yung DSA doesn’t just drop another track—he offers a piece of himself. Honest, reflective, and sonically rich, the song is not just a milestone in his career but a promise of what’s to come.

As Indian hip-hop continues to redefine itself, artists like Yung DSA are leading the charge—not by forgetting their roots, but by remixing them into something entirely new.

Tags
Yung DSA music Maaf Kar Singer
Related news
 | 28 May 2025

Shahat Gill brings the heat with "Bamb": A bold, fun, and honest anthem

MUMBAI: Shahat Gill’s latest release, “Bamb,” is lighting up playlists with its infectious energy, unapologetic confidence, and a fresh Punjabi vibe that feels both modern and rooted.

read more
 | 28 May 2025

Singer Raveena Mehta: A Pioneer at Cannes Since 2017, honouring icons like Sridevi and Karl Lagerfeld on the Global Stage

MUMBAI: In these recent years, the Cannes Film Festival has become a celebrated platform for Indian celebrities, influencers, and fashion icons to showcase their art, films and couture.

read more
 | 28 May 2025

"Aaye Kyon" - A bittersweet ballad of regret, distance, and moving on

MUMBAI: In their latest collaboration, “Aaye Kyon”, indie music powerhouses Prakruti Mishra and Satyajeet Jena bring to life a story that many will find hauntingly familiar—of love lost not in anger, but in silence.

read more
 | 28 May 2025

KR$NA’s recently launched mixtape, Yours Truly garners ground-breaking engagement from the audience

MUMBAI: KR$NA, a leading rapper & hip-hop artist known for his chart-topping singles & lyrical depth, recently released his first full bodied mixtape - Yours Truly - which in a short span of time received widespread applause and appreciation from the audience.

read more
 | 28 May 2025

Melodic Mastermind Tobias Bergson remixes KARMACODA's single 'Time'

MUMBAI: Burgeoning producer and DJ Tobias Bergson remixed San Franciscan trio KARMACODA’s track ‘Time’. The remix was released on May 16th, 2025 via Sola Musa Music, and premiered on global tastemaker House Music With Love.

read more

RnM Biz

Pocket FM has the back of Jaipur Patriots for UTT this season

MUMBAI: Every great match has a story. And every story needs someone who believes in it.read more

Spotify sees Surge in Premium upgrades after Apple loosens App Store payment rules

MUMBAI: Spotify has reported a noticeable boost in Premium subscriptions from iOS users followingread more

Radio City powers T20 2025 with official radio partnerships across three premier teams

MUMBAI: Cricket fever hit the airwaves as Radio City, India’s leading radio network, became the Oread more

Apple Music and UMG launch free sound therapy tracks to help you Focus, Relax, and Sleep

MUMBAI: Apple and Universal Music Group (UMG) have partnered to introduce Sound Therapy, a new coread more

Sapphire Media completes acquisition of Radio BIG 92.7 FM

MUMBAI: Sapphire Media Limited has completed the acquisition of FM Radio station, BIG 92.7 FM.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Jennifer Lopez stuns at AMAs 2025 with comeback performance and steamy on-stage moments

MUMBAI: The 2025 American Music Awards launched in dazzling style as Jennifer Lopez took center stage, pulling double duty as both host and opening...read more

2
Did Armaan Malik tease his new song in his recent Instagram post?

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik dropped a special day in the life video, giving fans a glimpse into his everyday moments — from studio sessions to personal...read more

3
Sarod virtuoso and composer Soumik Datta to premiere new show 'Travellers' in Mumbai next month

MUMBAI: Award-winning sarod musician and composer Soumik Datta returns to India to premiere a new show, Travellers – an expedition that blends...read more

4
Singer Raveena Mehta: A Pioneer at Cannes Since 2017, honouring icons like Sridevi and Karl Lagerfeld on the Global Stage

MUMBAI: In these recent years, the Cannes Film Festival has become a celebrated platform for Indian celebrities, influencers, and fashion icons to...read more

5
KR$NA’s recently launched mixtape, Yours Truly garners ground-breaking engagement from the audience

MUMBAI: KR$NA, a leading rapper & hip-hop artist known for his chart-topping singles & lyrical depth, recently released his first full...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games