Yung DSA gets real with "Maaf Kar": A glimpse into his journey, sound, and soul

MUMBAI: Yung DSA is back with a powerful new single, “Maaf Kar”, and this time, it’s personal. The rising artist, who first turned heads with his breakout hit “Yeda Yung”, opens up about growth, struggles, and the evolving sound of Indian hip-hop in an exclusive chat with Radioandmusic.

“‘Maaf Kar’ is about the struggles that I have seen in my journey. Things started to look different for me after ‘Yeda Yung’, it is about what I have learnt along the way. It’s real and honest, and I hope people will relate to it,” Yung DSA shares.

The song, which weaves vulnerability with raw energy, marks a pivotal moment in his evolution as an artist. Known for his unique blend of trap and Indian musical elements, DSA is carving a niche for himself in the ever-expanding landscape of desi hip-hop.

“Growing up, I have always been connected to my Indian roots and culture. I have always tried to make music that blends Indian music with trap old school music to create a unique musical experience. This allows me to stay true to my heritage while innovating and pushing the boundaries of Indian hip-hop,” he explains.

This commitment to authenticity and innovation has earned Yung DSA a loyal following. And it all began with “Yeda Yung”, the track that introduced the world to his unfiltered voice.

“‘Yeda Yung’ was a turning point for me, and it has been quite a journey. The whole experience is still the same, but now I have bigger dreams and goals. I’m working harder than ever to make my mark and stay true to my art,” he says.

When it comes to musical influences, DSA doesn’t name-drop chart-toppers. Instead, his inspirations stem from artists who honor their roots, and more surprisingly, a classical instrument.

“Every artist who is rooted in their culture and heritage is inspirational. But if I have to choose one, the Sitar influences me the most, it is like the sound of the soul. Artists who blend tradition with innovation inspire my music,” he reveals.

With “Maaf Kar”, Yung DSA doesn’t just drop another track—he offers a piece of himself. Honest, reflective, and sonically rich, the song is not just a milestone in his career but a promise of what’s to come.

As Indian hip-hop continues to redefine itself, artists like Yung DSA are leading the charge—not by forgetting their roots, but by remixing them into something entirely new.