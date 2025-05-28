Singer Raveena Mehta: A Pioneer at Cannes Since 2017, honouring icons like Sridevi and Karl Lagerfeld on the Global Stage

MUMBAI: In these recent years, the Cannes Film Festival has become a celebrated platform for Indian celebrities, influencers, and fashion icons to showcase their art, films and couture. International Artist Raveena Mehta has been making her mark on the red carpet since 2017 and representing Indian artistry by Indian couture Dimple Amrin on a global platform.

Raveena’s journey with Cannes began not for fame, but for expression. In 2018, she made headlines by paying a heartfelt tribute to legendary Indian actress Sridevi, wearing a custom-made gown embroidered with images of Sridevi—a moment that resonated with Indian cinema lovers across the world. The bold fashion statement was more than just couture; it was culture, emotion, and homage wrapped into one.

In 2019, Raveena continued her tradition of meaningful tributes by honouring legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld on May 23rd with a couture statement that paid homage to his creative legacy.

That year, Raveena became one of the first Indian artists to merge fashion and emotional storytelling at Cannes, long before it became a trend for influencers and content creators to walk the red carpet. Her connection with the prestigious festival didn’t stop there. In 2022, Raveena broke yet another boundary by becoming the first independent Indian music artist to perform at the Cannes Film Festival during a high-profile fashion event—fusing live music and fashion in a breathtaking experience that left audiences in awe.

For Raveena, Cannes is more than just a red carpet—it is a stage for meaningful art and cultural representation. As a global independent artist who has consistently carved her path across music, fashion, and global performance spaces, her presence at Cannes speaks of vision, legacy, and purpose.

As the world turns its eyes once again to the French Riviera this season, it’s time to celebrate the voices that paved the way—and Raveena Mehta stands tall among them. Not just as a style icon, but as a true global ambassador of independent Indian artistry.