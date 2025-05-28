Shahat Gill brings the heat with "Bamb": A bold, fun, and honest anthem

MUMBAI: Shahat Gill’s latest release, “Bamb,” is lighting up playlists with its infectious energy, unapologetic confidence, and a fresh Punjabi vibe that feels both modern and rooted. In an exclusive conversation with Radioandmusic, the rising artist breaks down the story behind the track, his musical influences, and the journey of staying true to his sound while constantly evolving.

“The inspiration for ‘Bamb’ came from wanting to create something that felt confident, bold, and fun—but also real,” says Shahat. “I definitely didn’t do it alone. I had the chance to work with the incredibly talented Rony & Gill, and from the start, it felt like we were all on the same wavelength.”

The track’s punchy, playful beat set the tone early in the studio. Shahat credits the effortless synergy between his collaborators—Rony, Gill, and Dilmaan—for helping shape the sound. It was all about capturing a vibe that was honest, unfiltered, and full of self-love.

“Every vocal take was about capturing that feeling of hyping yourself up—like when you’re dancing in front of the mirror, just feeling yourself. It was a true team effort, and I’m so proud of what we created together,” he shares.

Shahat’s sound is a signature blend of modern and traditional—infused with Punjabi soul and Western textures. For him, it’s a natural outcome of growing up in Chandigarh.

“Chandigarh gave me a strong foundation in Punjabi culture—dhol beats, folk melodies, that festive spirit—but I was also listening to a lot of pop, hip-hop, and R&B. So for me, it’s less about trying to blend them and more about letting both influences flow into the music depending on the mood,” he explains.

From “Hulaare” to “OG” and now “Bamb,” Shahat’s evolution as an artist is evident—but his core remains grounded.

“Each song represents a different part of my journey. I try not to follow trends. I just try to grow with each track while keeping that essence of who I am as an artist,” he says.

Behind the scenes, “Bamb” had its share of hilarious moments—like a smoke bomb gone rogue during the shoot.

“We were filming with smoke bombs for some dramatic flair. Everything was great until the wind changed and all the smoke blew into my face! My lashes were stuck together, and I could barely see—but I stayed in character. You can actually spot that moment in the video if you look closely!” he laughs.

Looking ahead, Shahat has big dreams for collaborations—both desi and global.

“Karan Aujla is at the top of my Punjabi collab wishlist. He’s clever, raw, and full of personality. I feel like we could create something rooted in Punjabi grit but still global in its energy,” he shares.

“On the global side, I’d love to work with Drake. He can float between moods, genres, and even languages while staying true to himself. The blend of my Punjabi edge and his emotional range could create something really unique—a cultural crossover,” he adds.

With “Bamb,” Shahat Gill delivers more than just a banger. It’s a celebration of self, sound, and spirit—and a loud declaration that he’s only just getting started.