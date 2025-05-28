RadioandMusic
News |  28 May 2025 14:52 |  By RnMTeam

Sarod virtuoso and composer Soumik Datta to premiere new show 'Travellers' in Mumbai next month

MUMBAI: Award-winning sarod musician and composer Soumik Datta returns to India to premiere a new show, Travellers – an expedition that blends ambient soundscapes, spoken word, and Indian classical roots to create an experience that is both emotive and immersive – as part of his residency at G5A, a multi-functional community space and cultural centre in Mumbai, in June 2025.

Themes of migration and identity are a recurring feature of Datta’s projects, like his recently-premiered score with the Philharmonia Orchestra, Borderlands which invited audiences to reflect on the human experience of displacement, tolerance and home.

Taking the theme a little further to include nation and land is Travellers – which reimagines the acclaimed Borderlands – and approaches the topic of migration, nationality, identity and multicontinental living in a new way.

“Borderlands was more a play with music and stories of my own experiences at borders that wove through it, whereas Travellers opens it up and approaches the subject of nation and land through soundscape and new music compositions to try and dissolve the lines that divide places, land, people, ideologies,” explains Datta, who was awarded an Honorary Fellowship from Trinity Laban earlier this year.

With the evocative voice of sarod at its heart, Travellers is a sonic journey that draws from the tradition of Indian classical music of prahar, where melodies are intimately tied to the passage of time.

“For Travellers, the focus is on using a lot more field recordings/ audio samples that weave in and out of the live band to create an un-interrupted experience that flows, evokes, transports the audience to different places… a sort of ear cinema,” says Datta of the June show at G5A, where he earlier presented a piece that explored memory and identity through music, Mone Rekho as part of another residency in January 2024.

Travellers will also utilise the visual and set design by Simon Daw created for Borderlands – a Soumik Datta Arts production in partnership with BNP Paribas, d&b audiotechnik, Aga Khan Foundation, The Space, SVA, Goods Shed Immersive Productions, Loss><Gain, Philharmonia Orchestra, Hawkwood Centre and Arts Council England – and adapted to fit the new production in Mumbai.

Alongside Datta, a dynamic ensemble of fellow travellers – rising stars from the UK and India on violin (Sayee Rakshith), mridangam (Sumesh Narayanan), table (Debjit Patutundi), bass (Nina Harries), and percussion (Hrith Dey) – will unlock the unifying power of music. Their live improvisations and virtuosic collaboration will reveal how ancient Indian melodies and contemporary compositions can dissolve the walls between nations and cultures.

Ahead of the two shows, the audience will get a chance to hear Datta’s perspective on artistic practice and performance on June 11 as he speaks with Ishan Benegal, Artistic Director at G5A and Head Chef at PORT, and even sit in on an open rehearsal on June 12.

As part of the residency, Datta will also hold a one-day workshop on June 15 wherein 15 selected emerging musicians will be invited to explore their identities beyond performers — as storytellers, problem-solvers, and change agents. Through curated mentorship, creative labs, and socio-musical thinking, participants are guided through a dynamic process to understand creativity and practice at the intersection of music and social impact. Interested musicians can apply here.

Travellers premieres at G5A on June 13. Tickets are available here.

