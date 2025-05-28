Qaseem Haider Qaseem and Ayushi Tiwari bring pure love to life in soul-stirring music video 'Hhasrat'

MUMBAI: Some songs just resonate with you, while others reach deep into your soul. ‘Hhasrat’ is one of those exceptional tracks that strikes a chord right in the heart. Just released by BB Entertainment and Infinite Records, this music video goes beyond mere melodies and visuals—it captures a love that lingers long after the person is gone.

Featuring Qaseem Haider Qaseem and Ayushi Tiwari, Hhasrat unfolds the tale of a young couple who fall head over heels for each other, only to part ways due to a misunderstanding. Sound familiar? Perhaps. But here’s the kicker—they might be separated physically, yet emotionally, they remain intertwined. Even after years apart, without uttering a single word, their hearts continue to beat for one another.

In interviews, the cast revealed that this song isn’t just something to listen to—it’s an experience to feel. “From the start, we knew this wasn’t your typical love story,” they explained. “It’s about that enduring love that quietly stays with you, regardless of how much time has gone by.”

And honestly? You can sense that authenticity in every single frame. Qaseem, who penned the lyrics, has infused his heart into the song, and you can feel the pain, longing, and unexpressed emotions in every line. Ayushi complements that energy with a performance that feels genuine, raw, and incredibly relatable.

The music by Sajahan Shaikh Sagar gives the song a haunting, lingering quality that stays with you long after it’s over. Director Nitesh Tiwari beautifully captures the emotion without going overboard, while the cinematography by Nadeem Shikh and Imran Husnain adds a soft, nostalgic glow to the entire piece.

From the costumes designed by Sanaa Khan to the subtle makeup by Mustakim Ali and Anjali Singh, every detail blends together seamlessly. A huge shoutout to Ankit Alex for assembling this fantastic cast—it just clicks.

At its heart, Hhasrat is about a love that doesn’t require grand declarations or fairy-tale endings. It’s about the kind of love that remains, silently and profoundly, in the depths of your heart.

So go ahead, hit play on Hhasrat. And don’t be surprised if you find yourself getting a little lost in the memories it brings back.