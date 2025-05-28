Melodic Mastermind Tobias Bergson remixes KARMACODA's single 'Time'

MUMBAI: Burgeoning producer and DJ Tobias Bergson remixed San Franciscan trio KARMACODA’s track ‘Time’. The remix was released on May 16th, 2025 via Sola Musa Music, and premiered on global tastemaker House Music With Love. Tobias Bergson boasts a whopping 180 Million streams across platforms, and has previously released via major labels Armada and Universal Music Austria receiving support from DJ Mag, 1001 Tracklists and praise from DJ luminaries such as Don Diablo, Lost Frequencies and Steve Aoki.

Tobias’ music has landed features on notable publications YourEDM, Mixmag Germany and Netherlands, When We Dip and House Music With Love. He has also received airplay from and received support from National Irish radio station RTÉ 2FM, National Canadian radio station CBC Music's Afterdark and KCRW's Metropolis shows, as well as being added to Spotify editorial playlists Electronic Rise, Chillout Lounge, Chill Tracks, and Deep House Relax, to mention a few.

Inspired by Deadmau5, Ben Böhmer, Rampa and Chris Malinchak, Bergson’s mesmerising tracks are reminiscent of a vast array of influences, with elements of deep house, techno, progressive, lounge, and house.

The original track was lifted off KARMACODA’s 2022 Lessons In Time LP. Featuring Jessica Ford (vocals), Brett Crockett (vocals/producer), and Eric Matsuno (bass/multi-instrumentalist). ‘Time’ touches on themes of regret and introspection. It features subtle, autotuned vocals, interwoven into a symphony of piano chords, a steady shaker and mesmerising melody.

Tobias transforms the original into a magical Melodic House odyssey. The remix washes over the listener with an unmistakable air of reverence, delivering a spectacular offering which is sure to ensnare fans of Eli & Fur, Tinlicker and Ben Böhmer. His remix increases the tempo with a punchy kick and sturdy beat, making it the ideal soundscape to elevate any dancefloor. His deft use of synths, chords and delicate, yet resonant instrumental layering, allows the track to soar untethered throughout, while simultaneously creating room for an extravagant build-up and breakdown.

Tobias told us: “I found the vocals of this song really beautiful, and I instantly loved the whole vibe. When I listened to the track, I was curious to see if I could bring the ideas I had in my head to life. I wanted to produce a song that leans slightly towards Afro House and also has a touch of Melodic House, and the vocals were just perfect for that.”