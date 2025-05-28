KR$NA’s recently launched mixtape, Yours Truly garners ground-breaking engagement from the audience

MUMBAI: KR$NA, a leading rapper & hip-hop artist known for his chart-topping singles & lyrical depth, recently released his first full bodied mixtape - Yours Truly - which in a short span of time received widespread applause and appreciation from the audience. The mixtape is a testament to self-belief and resilience in a volatile music landscape.

Yours Truly, is a versatile mixtape featuring 15 tracks tied together by a unique theme. KR$NA’s new mixtape brings together a mix of sounds and styles, all tied together with a podcast-style flow. With smooth interludes between tracks, the project feels like a journey — and that’s exactly how KR$NA sees it. He calls it a “roadmap to an album” he’s planning for the future. The mixtape culminates in a powerful outro, which also doubles as the title track, tying the project together and reinforcing a core message: on the journey to success, sometimes the only person you can truly count on is yourself.

Yours Truly secured #1 on Apple Music, all genres within the first 12 hours of its release. KR$NA was on the coveted cover of Spotify’s flagship Hip Hop playlist, RAP91. The music video for “Knock Knock” is trending on YouTube, and all 11 out of 11 songs from the mixtape are currently trending on Instagram. To celebrate the release, massive billboards lit up Pune, Mumbai, and Delhi - marking the arrival of one of the most defining mixtapes in Indian Hip Hop.

Expressing his views on his first mixtape, KR$NA shares, “The mixtape has opened to great reviews and has topped charts across the spectrum, I am grateful to my listeners for all the love and support”

Talking about his journey, he said “This is the first time I have released a mixtape, what makes it even more special is that leading Indian as well as international artists have collaborated on it. This project is strongly based on themes of self-belief and resilience and encourages everyone to believe in themselves. I would like to thank everyone who has made this mixtape a resounding success and hope that the audience continue to draw inspiration from my work!

The album is exclusively marketed and distributed by Mass Appeal Records.

Release Details:

- Artists: Aitch, Awich, Seedhe Maut, Yashraj, Raftaar, Badshah

- Track Title: Yours Truly