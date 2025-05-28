Kaveri Kapur's new song 'Reminisce' motion poster out now; track releases on May 30

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Kaveri Kapur has officially announced her upcoming single. Titled 'Reminisce,', this is the original English version of the beloved track 'Ek Dhaga Toda Maine' from her debut film Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story. The song announcement arrived with an accompanying motion poster that features a cute still of Kaveri and her co-star Vardhaan Puri. Ek Dhaga Toda Maine, upon release, received a lot of love and adulation from everyone including industry biggies.

'Reminisce' is the original version of Ek Dhaga..., which was loved by director Kunal Kohli, who decided to turn it into Hindi and use it in Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story. The song marks another significant milestone in Kaveri's evolving musical career, which includes 4 music videos even before her Bollywood debut in 2025.

'Reminisce' is a rather special track for Kaveri, who penned it when she was only 15 years old. And the lyrics talk about life and its unpredictable nature, and how one must go where life takes them, deal with the curveballs that life throws at us. A rather deep song from Kaveri's musical kitty, 'reminisce' releases on May 30. Kaveri is also currently working on Shekhar Kapur's Masoom 2 sequel, that will see the OG Masoom pair Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi make a comeback.