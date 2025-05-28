Did Armaan Malik tease his new song in his recent Instagram post?

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik dropped a special day in the life video, giving fans a glimpse into his everyday moments — from studio sessions to personal downtime. What makes it even more exciting is a sneak peek of an unreleased track he's currently working on.
The video gives a sneak peek of his upcoming song, it captures his creative process and builds anticipation for what’s next in his musical journey. Stay Tuned!
