"Aaye Kyon" - A bittersweet ballad of regret, distance, and moving on

MUMBAI: In their latest collaboration, “Aaye Kyon”, indie music powerhouses Prakruti Mishra and Satyajeet Jena bring to life a story that many will find hauntingly familiar—of love lost not in anger, but in silence.

Watch the song here:

The song captures the emotional terrain of regret and letting go. It tells the story of two people who were once deeply connected, but time and circumstances have quietly pulled them apart. One returns with an apology, only to realise that it’s too late—the other has already found peace in their absence. There’s no dramatic confrontation, no lingering tension—just the quiet truth that sometimes “sorry” arrives after healing has already begun.

Starring Prakruti Mishra and Pratik Sejpal in the music video, the song beautifully mirrors the emotion of its lyrics through tender performances and subtle storytelling.

Talking about the song, Prakruti Mishra, says,“‘Aaye Kyon’ is a song born from the kind of heartbreak that doesn’t come with a scene or a scream—just a quiet ache that settles in your chest when everything looks fine on the outside, but inside, something has quietly fallen apart.Composing and performing this song was like opening a window in a room I’d kept locked. It gave voice to emotions I didn’t know how to name , the kind you carry with you everywhere, but rarely share, even with your closest friends.And I believe that anyone who’s ever quietly hurt without knowing how to explain it… will find a part of themselves in it.”

Musically, “Aaye Kyon” is anchored in Satyajeet Jena’s signature style—soulful, stripped-down, and emotionally resonant. The production avoids theatrics, instead allowing the lyrics and voice to carry the weight of the story.

“I wanted the music to be honest and minimal—just enough to hold the emotion without overpowering it. This isn’t a song about heartbreak in the loud, dramatic sense. It’s about the quiet kind—the kind that sits with you long after the words are spoken. I hope it reminds listeners that it’s okay to move on, even when love lingers.”shares Satyajeet Jena.