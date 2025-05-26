The Maestro's story: NCPA brings Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia's journey to life

MUMBAI: Step into the musical universe of a flute maestro as "Bansuri Jab Gaane Lage" takes the stage at NCPA's Tata Theatre. This compelling production traces Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia's extraordinary journey from Allahabad to international acclaim, revealing how his innovative techniques revolutionised the bamboo flute and left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.
For over six decades, Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia has remained synonymous with the bamboo flute, elevating the instrument to unprecedented heights through his innovative techniques. The production traces pivotal moments in his remarkable careerfrom his early days in Allahabad and his tenure at All India Radio in Cuttack, to his transformative arrival in Mumbai and subsequent rise in Hindi cinema.
The performance illuminates Chaurasia's significant collaborations with renowned music directors, his pioneering partnership with santoor maestro Shiv Kumar Sharma, his journey into classical music under the tutelage of Annapurna Devi, and his international accolades. The dramatic narrative unfolds alongside live renditions of iconic film compositions from Amar Prem, Taj Mahal, Guide, Silsila, Chandni, and Lamheworks that showcase the maestro's distinctive artistic imprint.
The production features vocalists Pritha Majumder and Chintan Rana, bansuri players Suchismita Chatterjee and Debopriya Chatterjee, with musical accompaniment by Deepak Shah and Pratik Shah on keyboard and Viraj Bhatia on tabla and dholak. Actors Reshma Shetty and Vikas Rawat bring the narrative to life under the direction of Bhushan Korgaonkar and Kunal Vijayakar, written by Pushpanjali Chaurasia and Suhail Abbasi.
Join us for this unique theatrical homage to one of India's most revered musical iconsa production that weaves together narrative, performance, and the timeless melodies that have defined generations of Indian music.
Age Recommendation: 6+ | Late entry not permitted Duration: Approximately 120 minutes
Tickets (Inclusive of GST)
. Members: Rs. 1,800, 1,350, 900, 630 & 450/-
. Non-Members: Rs. 2,000, 1,500, 1,000, 700 & 500/-
