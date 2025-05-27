Shakira takes a tumble on stage in Montreal but wins praise for graceful recovery

MUMBAI: Pop icon Shakira had an unexpected moment during her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour when she slipped and fell mid-performance at the Bell Centre in Montreal on May 20. The 48-year-old Colombian star was dancing to her 2001 hit “Whenever, Wherever” when she lost her balance and fell sideways, as seen in fan-recorded videos shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Despite the fall, Shakira recovered swiftly and continued performing with poise, earning cheers and admiration from the crowd. Later, she acknowledged the incident by reposting a fan video on her Instagram Story, which has since expired.

Fans applauded her resilience, calling her a “queen” and “a symbol of strength.” One user wrote, “She took care of herself like the boss she is,” while another praised her as “a wonderful demonstration of toughness and professionalism.”

This isn’t the first challenge of the tour. Back in February, Shakira postponed her opening show in Lima, Peru, after being hospitalized with a stomach issue. She shared on Instagram that doctors advised her not to sing after a late-night emergency room visit. Thankfully, she recovered in time to perform the second scheduled show on February 17.

Shakira kicked off her tour in Rio de Janeiro on February 11 and is currently performing across major cities including Boston, Toronto, Miami, and San Diego. The North American leg will wrap up in San Francisco on June 30.