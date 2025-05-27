Nora Fatehi shines at AMAs 2025 after smashing success of ‘Snake’ with Jason Derulo

MUMBAI: Nora Fatehi is riding high on the success of her latest single Snake, a sizzling collaboration with international pop star Jason Derulo. The track, which recently soared to the top of the BBC Asian Music charts and has racked up over 130 million views, marks another milestone in her global career.
The singer, dancer, and actor made a striking appearance at the 2025 American Music Awards (AMAs), held at the newly opened Fontainebleau in Las Vegas. Hosted by Jennifer Lopez, the ceremony took place in the early hours of May 27 (India time), and featured an impressive lineup of performers and honourees.
At 33, Nora continues to break barriers for South Asians on the world stage. She has made notable appearances on major international platforms like The Kelly Clarkson Show, BBC Asian Network, and MTV UK.
Nora fatehi in America Music Awards
looking gorgeous#AMAs
May 26, 2025
The 51st AMAs featured live performances by Gloria Estefan, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Benson Boone, Reneé Rapp, and Lainey Wilson. Music legend Janet Jackson was honoured with the prestigious Icon Award and delivered a memorable performance, while Rod Stewart received the Lifetime Achievement Award and also took the stage.
Kendrick Lamar led the nominations this year with 10 nods, including the top prize — Artist of the Year — where he faced tough competition from Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Morgan Wallen, Zack Bryan, and SZA. Post Malone followed closely with eight nominations, including Favourite Male Country Artist and Favourite Country Album for F-1 Trillion.
Born in Canada to Moroccan parents, Nora Fatehi first entered the Indian film industry with her debut in Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans (2014). She gained widespread popularity through iconic dance numbers in Telugu blockbusters such as Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning, and Kick 2. Most recently, she appeared in the Netflix romantic comedy-drama series The Royals, alongside Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar.
