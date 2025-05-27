RadioandMusic
News |  27 May 2025 12:01 |  By RnMTeam

List of 2025 American Music Awards winners

MUMBAI: 2025 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS WINNERS

Artist of the Year: Billie Eilish

New Artist of the Year: Gracie Abrams

Album of the Year: Billie Eilish “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT”

Song of the Year: Billie Eilish “Birds of a Feather”

Favorite Touring Artist: Billie Eilish

Favorite Music Video: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Die With a Smile”

Favorite Male Pop Artist: Bruno Mars

Favorite Female Pop Artist: Billie Eilish

Favorite Pop Album: Billie Eilish “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT”

Favorite Pop Song: Billie Eilish “Birds of a Feather”

Favorite Male Country Artist: Post Malone

Favorite Female Country Artist: Beyoncé

Favorite Country Duo or Group: Dan + Shay

Favorite Country Album: Beyoncé “COWBOY CARTER”

Favorite Country Song: Post Malone Feat. Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help”

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist: Eminem

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Favorite Hip-Hop Album: Eminem “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)”

Favorite Hip-Hop Song: Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us”

Favorite Male R&B Artist: The Weeknd

Favorite Female R&B Artist: SZA

Favorite R&B Album: The Weeknd “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

Favorite R&B Song: SZA “Saturn”

Favorite Male Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Favorite Female Latin Artist: Becky G

Favorite Latin Duo or Group: Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda

Favorite Latin Album: Bad Bunny “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS”

Favorite Latin Song: Shakira “Soltera”

Favorite Rock Artist: Twenty One Pilots

Favorite Rock Album: Twenty One Pilots “Clancy”

Favorite Rock Song: Linkin Park “The Emptiness Machine”

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga

Favorite Soundtrack: Arcane League of Legends: Season 2

Favorite Afrobeats Artist: Tyla

Favorite K-Pop Artist: RM

Collaboration of the Year: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Die With A Smile”

Social Song of the Year: Doechii “Anxiety”

