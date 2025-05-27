List of 2025 American Music Awards winners

MUMBAI: 2025 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS WINNERS
Artist of the Year: Billie Eilish
New Artist of the Year: Gracie Abrams
Album of the Year: Billie Eilish “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT”
Song of the Year: Billie Eilish “Birds of a Feather”
Favorite Touring Artist: Billie Eilish
Favorite Music Video: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Die With a Smile”
Favorite Male Pop Artist: Bruno Mars
Favorite Female Pop Artist: Billie Eilish
Favorite Pop Album: Billie Eilish “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT”
Favorite Pop Song: Billie Eilish “Birds of a Feather”
Favorite Male Country Artist: Post Malone
Favorite Female Country Artist: Beyoncé
Favorite Country Duo or Group: Dan + Shay
Favorite Country Album: Beyoncé “COWBOY CARTER”
Favorite Country Song: Post Malone Feat. Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help”
Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist: Eminem
Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist: Megan Thee Stallion
Favorite Hip-Hop Album: Eminem “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)”
Favorite Hip-Hop Song: Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us”
Favorite Male R&B Artist: The Weeknd
Favorite Female R&B Artist: SZA
Favorite R&B Album: The Weeknd “Hurry Up Tomorrow”
Favorite R&B Song: SZA “Saturn”
Favorite Male Latin Artist: Bad Bunny
Favorite Female Latin Artist: Becky G
Favorite Latin Duo or Group: Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda
Favorite Latin Album: Bad Bunny “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS”
Favorite Latin Song: Shakira “Soltera”
Favorite Rock Artist: Twenty One Pilots
Favorite Rock Album: Twenty One Pilots “Clancy”
Favorite Rock Song: Linkin Park “The Emptiness Machine”
Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga
Favorite Soundtrack: Arcane League of Legends: Season 2
Favorite Afrobeats Artist: Tyla
Favorite K-Pop Artist: RM
Collaboration of the Year: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars “Die With A Smile”
Social Song of the Year: Doechii “Anxiety”
