JLo heats up AMAs 2025 with steamy on-stage kisses and bold moves

MUMBAI: Jennifer Lopez kicked off the 2025 American Music Awards in Las Vegas with a fiery, show-stopping performance that had everyone talking. Held at the newly opened Fontainebleau on May 26, the 51st edition of the prestigious awards show opened with the 55-year-old pop icon dancing to a high-energy medley of the year’s biggest hits — and throwing in some seriously bold moves.

Fans were stunned when JLo shared steamy kisses with not one, but two of her dancers on stage during her sultry dance to Benson Boone’s Beautiful Things. The dramatic moment quickly lit up social media, drawing a flood of reactions from viewers — some praising her showmanship, others criticizing the provocative display.

One fan wrote, “Jennifer Lopez is literally one of the greatest performers of all time. This lady is almost 56 years old and performing better than people half her age.” Meanwhile, another viewer disagreed, saying, “Isn’t it pathetic that every award show has to devolve into this weird crap? Jennifer Lopez is 55 fricken years old. This is an embarrassing cry for attention.”

Others chimed in with mixed reactions, from playful remarks like, “The second dancer been waiting her whole life for that moment,” to harsher criticism: “You’re not Madonna… and you’re 55! Unacceptable!” and “Madonna already did this years ago.”

Despite the buzz, JLo undeniably owned the stage as the opening act of an all-star lineup that included performances by Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Benson Boone, Gloria Estefan, Lainey Wilson, and Reneé Rapp.

No stranger to the AMAs spotlight, Lopez previously hosted the 43rd Annual American Music Awards in 2015. Speaking to E! News ahead of this year’s show, she revealed, “I’ve been rehearsing for a couple of weeks on the number… So I’m excited about that.”

Love her or not, Jennifer Lopez once again proved she knows how to make an entrance — and keep the world watching.