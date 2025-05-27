Jennifer Lopez stuns at AMAs 2025 with comeback performance and steamy on-stage moments

MUMBAI: The 2025 American Music Awards launched in dazzling style as Jennifer Lopez took center stage, pulling double duty as both host and opening performer. The 55-year-old superstar lit up the newly opened Fontainebleau in Las Vegas with an electrifying medley performance, dressed in a show-stopping sheer bodysuit that left the audience in awe.

The highlight of her act came during her sultry rendition of Benson Boone’s Beautiful Things, where Lopez shared passionate kisses with two of her backup dancers. The bold moment immediately set social media ablaze, generating both admiration and controversy — and cementing her place as the evening’s most talked-about performer.

Lopez revealed ahead of the show that she had spent weeks rehearsing for her return to the stage. Speaking to E! News, she shared, “I’ve been rehearsing for a couple of weeks on the number… so I’m excited about that.” Despite sustaining a facial injury during rehearsals, the multi-talented entertainer powered through to deliver a flawless show.

“This’ll be my first big television performance in a while since I took last year off,” she added, referring to her decision to cancel her 2024 tour to prioritize family. “This is kind of like getting back into my performance mode.”

JLo’s high-energy performance opened a star-studded evening that included live acts by Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Benson Boone, Gloria Estefan, Lainey Wilson, and Renee Rapp. Music legends Janet Jackson and Rod Stewart were also honoured, while celebrity presenters like Machine Gun Kelly, Cara Delevingne, Shaboozey, and Dylan Efron added to the night’s glittering appeal.

From sheer style to sheer boldness, Jennifer Lopez made it clear: she’s back — and she’s not holding back.