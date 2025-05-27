Jennifer Lopez stuns at AMAs 2025 with comeback performance and steamy on-stage moments

MUMBAI: The 2025 American Music Awards launched in dazzling style as Jennifer Lopez took center stage, pulling double duty as both host and opening performer. The 55-year-old superstar lit up the newly opened Fontainebleau in Las Vegas with an electrifying medley performance, dressed in a show-stopping sheer bodysuit that left the audience in awe.
The highlight of her act came during her sultry rendition of Benson Boone’s Beautiful Things, where Lopez shared passionate kisses with two of her backup dancers. The bold moment immediately set social media ablaze, generating both admiration and controversy — and cementing her place as the evening’s most talked-about performer.
Lopez revealed ahead of the show that she had spent weeks rehearsing for her return to the stage. Speaking to E! News, she shared, “I’ve been rehearsing for a couple of weeks on the number… so I’m excited about that.” Despite sustaining a facial injury during rehearsals, the multi-talented entertainer powered through to deliver a flawless show.
“This’ll be my first big television performance in a while since I took last year off,” she added, referring to her decision to cancel her 2024 tour to prioritize family. “This is kind of like getting back into my performance mode.”
JLo’s high-energy performance opened a star-studded evening that included live acts by Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Benson Boone, Gloria Estefan, Lainey Wilson, and Renee Rapp. Music legends Janet Jackson and Rod Stewart were also honoured, while celebrity presenters like Machine Gun Kelly, Cara Delevingne, Shaboozey, and Dylan Efron added to the night’s glittering appeal.
From sheer style to sheer boldness, Jennifer Lopez made it clear: she’s back — and she’s not holding back.
MUMBAI: Every great match has a story. And every story needs someone who believes in it.read more
MUMBAI: Spotify has reported a noticeable boost in Premium subscriptions from iOS users followingread more
MUMBAI: Cricket fever hit the airwaves as Radio City, India’s leading radio network, became the Oread more
MUMBAI: Apple and Universal Music Group (UMG) have partnered to introduce Sound Therapy, a new coread more
MUMBAI: Sapphire Media Limited has completed the acquisition of FM Radio station, BIG 92.7 FM.read more
MUMBAI: Italian folk metal band Aexylium proudly returns with their third studio album, “Myth of Mankind,” out now via Rockshots Records. With this...read more
MUMBAI: Jennifer Lopez kicked off the 2025 American Music Awards in Las Vegas with a fiery, show-stopping performance that had everyone talking. Held...read more
MUMBAI: The 2025 American Music Awards launched in dazzling style as Jennifer Lopez took center stage, pulling double duty as both host and opening...read more
MUMBAI: Step into the musical universe of a flute maestro as "Bansuri Jab Gaane Lage" takes the stage at NCPA's Tata Theatre. This compelling...read more
MUMBAI: The highly anticipated music album for the recently released Konkani film Mog Asum was officially unveiled at the ESG Theatre. The event...read more