News |  27 May 2025 16:57 |  By RnMTeam

Italian folk metal Aexylium releases new album 'Myth of Mankind'

MUMBAI: Italian folk metal band Aexylium proudly returns with their third studio album, “Myth of Mankind,” out now via Rockshots Records. With this new chapter, the band takes a decisive step forward in style and substance, offering their most mature and focused work.

Formed in 2014, Aexylium has always stood out for its ability to merge the raw intensity of modern metal with the warm, evocative tones of traditional instruments, building a sound that is both powerful and atmospheric. With “Myth of Mankind,” the band pushes that blend even further, refining every aspect of their songwriting and production while exploring deeper, more introspective themes. The album moves away from the more mythological narratives of the past, instead embracing abstract reflections on the human condition, identity, and the complexity of existence in the modern world.

Musically, “Myth of Mankind” is an intense yet melodic journey, built on technical guitar work, immersive orchestration, and the interplay between aggression and elegance. The album also marks a turning point in the band’s lineup, introducing vocalist Sam Biganzoli, whose expressive and multifaceted vocal range brings new emotional depth and narrative strength. Alongside him, drummer Alberto Mezzanotte (ex-Frozen Crown, Nekomata, Apple Sauce) and guitarist Luca Perrone (founder of Apple Sauce) contributed to a renewed creative energy that flows through every track on the record.

To celebrate the album’s release, Aexylium has also unveiled the official music video for the track “Hexe”, available now on YouTube here: https://youtu.be/AAx3n bFgl8I

“Hexe” perfectly represents the spirit of the album—a high-impact, rhythm-driven song that combines rich melodic lines with a powerful vocal performance from Sam Biganzoli delivering intensity and momentum without ever losing the folk essence that defines the band’s DNA. Visually and sonically, the video amplifies the track’s energy and emotion, offering a powerful introduction to the album’s vision.

With previous albums "Tales from This Land" (2018) and "The Fifth Season" (2021), Aexylium laid the groundwork for their identity within the folk metal genre. But with “Myth of Mankind”, they go further, crafting a sound that is not only rooted in tradition but shaped by modern sensibilities, progressive elements, and a cinematic scope. The result is an album that speaks both to long-time genre fans and to those seeking a richer, more evolved take on folk metal.

Aexylium’s music draws inspiration from acts like Eluveitie, Korpiklaani, Amorphis, Folkstone, Alestorm, and Mago de Oz, yet remains unmistakably their own. With “Myth of Mankind”, the band reaffirms its place as one of Italy’s most promising names in the scene, ready to leave a mark far beyond national borders.

The album was recorded by Davide Tavecchia at Twilight Studio and features stunning artwork created by the renowned artist Gustavo Sazes (Arch Enemy, Machine Head, Amaranthe).

ALBUM ORDER (Release Date May 23, 2025): https://lnk.to/koGz58

LISTEN to the previous single and album title track "Myth Of Mankind": lnk.to/XApTSY

Aexylium will present “Myth of Mankind” live on stage at the following dates:

May 31st – Centrale Rock Pub (Erba - CO)
June 8th – Strigarium Festival (BG)

More shows to be announced soon!

Track Listing:
1 - Fontes et Omnia
2 - The Queen
3 - Hexe
4 - Into Oblivion
5 - In Sorrow
6 - Myth of Mankind
7 - Eclissi
8 - Wild Hunt
9 - Surrender
10 - Northern Lights
11 – Eternity

