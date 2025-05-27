'Disney Jr. live on tour: Let's Play! debuts in India, exclusively through the district app

MUMBAI: This monsoon, Mumbai is about to experience its first-ever taste of Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let’s Play!, ticketed exclusively on District by Zomato. Imagine the squeals of delight as your little ones step into an immersive, interactive concert world, crafted thoughtfully for preschool-aged children, debuting at the iconic Dome, SVP Stadium.

With eight exclusive performances spanning one weekend, 4th July to 6th July, this limited engagement promises a weekend of pure, unadulterated fun designed to become a core memory for young families and their children.

Here’s a quick sneak peek of what you can expect:

This incredible show brings the full excitement of Disney Jr. to life in one magical event, tailor-made for its most devoted young fans! Join Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Ariel the Little Mermaid, the SuperKitties, the Puppy Dog Pals, and Team Spidey for an unforgettable experience. Prepare for an interactive spectacle filled with singing, dancing, dazzling 3D effects, and jaw-dropping acrobatics, making beloved Disney Jr. moments more vibrant than ever.

The adventure unfolds in ‘Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let’s Play!’ as Mickey Mouse prepares for the ultimate playdate at the iconic Mickey Mouse Clubhouse with his pals: Minnie, Goofy, Ariel, the Puppy Dog Pals, and Ginny and Bitsy from ‘SuperKitties’. But when mysterious green weather starts causing chaos, Team Spidey from ‘Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends' swings into action to save the fun! Get ready to sing along to beloved tunes from Disney Jr. series, including ‘Hot Dog!’ from ‘Mickey Mouse Clubhouse,’ ‘Oopsie Kitty’ from ‘SuperKitties,' and ‘Do the Spidey' from ‘Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends.’

Schedule and Ticket details:

Friday, 4 July 2025: 4 PM and 7 PM.

Saturday, 5 July 2025: 11:30 AM, 2:30 PM and 5:30 PM.

Sunday, 6 July 2025: 11:30 AM, 2:30 PM and 5:30 PM.

An exclusive pre-sale for HSBC India cardholders is live now until 29 May at 12 p.m. General tickets go live on 29 May at 1 p.m., exclusively on the District app. For more information, check the District app and the district updates page on Instagram.

Jonathan Shank, producer at Terrapin Station Entertainment, said: “After delighting audiences across the U.S. and marking its official international debut in London, we are so excited to share this magical production with families in Mumbai this summer.”

Commenting on the tour, Rahul Ganjoo, CEO, District by Zomato, said, “We are excited to team up with Disney and Terrapin Station Entertainment to bring the ‘Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let’s Play!’ immersive concert experience to young children and their families. We firmly believe that live entertainment has the power to captivate audiences of all ages. Through these unique shows, we aim to provide young children and their families the chance to see many of their favourite Disney Jr. characters live on one stage.”