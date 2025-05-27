Billie Eilish dominates AMAs 2025 with clean sweep, cementing her pop legacy

MUMBAI: The 2025 American Music Awards, held in Las Vegas, witnessed a historic night as Billie Eilish emerged as the undisputed star, sweeping all seven categories she was nominated in. The 23-year-old generational talent took home the evening’s most coveted awards, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Favorite Pop Album for her critically acclaimed record Hit Me Hard and Soft.
Eilish also claimed Favorite Female Pop Artist and Favorite Touring Artist, while her hauntingly beautiful track Birds of a Feather triumphed in both Song of the Year and Favorite Pop Song. The clean sweep underscores her artistic evolution and solidifies her place at the forefront of contemporary pop music.
Known for her genre-bending sound and introspective lyrics, Billie has consistently pushed the boundaries of pop since her breakout in 2015 with Ocean Eyes. With multiple Grammys, chart-topping albums, and sold-out tours under her belt, the singer-songwriter continues to influence a generation of artists with her bold creative vision and fearless authenticity.
Hit Me Hard and Soft, her third studio album, has been lauded for its vulnerability, sonic innovation, and lyrical maturity — further proving that Billie Eilish is not just a pop icon of her time, but a lasting force in global music.
#AMAs Award: Favorite Pop Album
Winner: "HIT ME HARD AND SOFT" by @billieeilish
pic.twitter.com/q3u3M6qaBo
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) May 27, 2025
MUMBAI: Every great match has a story. And every story needs someone who believes in it.read more
MUMBAI: Spotify has reported a noticeable boost in Premium subscriptions from iOS users followingread more
MUMBAI: Cricket fever hit the airwaves as Radio City, India’s leading radio network, became the Oread more
MUMBAI: Apple and Universal Music Group (UMG) have partnered to introduce Sound Therapy, a new coread more
MUMBAI: Sapphire Media Limited has completed the acquisition of FM Radio station, BIG 92.7 FM.read more
MUMBAI: Italian folk metal band Aexylium proudly returns with their third studio album, “Myth of Mankind,” out now via Rockshots Records. With this...read more
MUMBAI: Jennifer Lopez kicked off the 2025 American Music Awards in Las Vegas with a fiery, show-stopping performance that had everyone talking. Held...read more
MUMBAI: The 2025 American Music Awards launched in dazzling style as Jennifer Lopez took center stage, pulling double duty as both host and opening...read more
MUMBAI: Step into the musical universe of a flute maestro as "Bansuri Jab Gaane Lage" takes the stage at NCPA's Tata Theatre. This compelling...read more
MUMBAI: The highly anticipated music album for the recently released Konkani film Mog Asum was officially unveiled at the ESG Theatre. The event...read more