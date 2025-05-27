Billie Eilish dominates AMAs 2025 with clean sweep, cementing her pop legacy

MUMBAI: The 2025 American Music Awards, held in Las Vegas, witnessed a historic night as Billie Eilish emerged as the undisputed star, sweeping all seven categories she was nominated in. The 23-year-old generational talent took home the evening’s most coveted awards, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Favorite Pop Album for her critically acclaimed record Hit Me Hard and Soft.

Eilish also claimed Favorite Female Pop Artist and Favorite Touring Artist, while her hauntingly beautiful track Birds of a Feather triumphed in both Song of the Year and Favorite Pop Song. The clean sweep underscores her artistic evolution and solidifies her place at the forefront of contemporary pop music.

Known for her genre-bending sound and introspective lyrics, Billie has consistently pushed the boundaries of pop since her breakout in 2015 with Ocean Eyes. With multiple Grammys, chart-topping albums, and sold-out tours under her belt, the singer-songwriter continues to influence a generation of artists with her bold creative vision and fearless authenticity.

Hit Me Hard and Soft, her third studio album, has been lauded for its vulnerability, sonic innovation, and lyrical maturity — further proving that Billie Eilish is not just a pop icon of her time, but a lasting force in global music.