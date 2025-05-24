When Armin Van Buuren hears 'Stiiiiing' in an F1 engine, the internet looses it!

MUMBAI: There’s a new sound mystery on the internet—and it’s coming straight from an F1 engine. On Friday, May 23rd, Armin van Buuren dropped a now-viral video on Instagram that’s caught the attention of both music lovers and racing fans.
In the clip, Armin listens closely to a Formula 1 engine revving at full power. But then—he reacts. He hears something strange tucked inside the roar. A high-pitched screech that, according to him, clearly says: “Stiiiiiiing!”
Once you hear him say it, you can’t unhear it either. The comment section has gone into overdrive, with fans debating whether it's just clever audio suggestion, engine acoustics, or something else entirely.
Some call it a trick of the mind. Others think Armin might’ve uncovered a hidden musical note in the chaos of the engine revs. Either way, it’s gone viral—fast. People are looping it, mimicking it, even adding their own beats.
So what do you think? Is there really a “Stiiiiiiing” hiding in that engine roar? Or are we all just hearing what we want to hear?
MUMBAI: Spotify has reported a noticeable boost in Premium subscriptions from iOS users followingread more
MUMBAI: Cricket fever hit the airwaves as Radio City, India’s leading radio network, became the Oread more
MUMBAI: Apple and Universal Music Group (UMG) have partnered to introduce Sound Therapy, a new coread more
MUMBAI: Sapphire Media Limited has completed the acquisition of FM Radio station, BIG 92.7 FM.read more
MUMBAI: An attorney defending AI company Anthropic in a high-profile copyright lawsuit admitted tread more
MUMBAI: Sukriti Bhardwaj, the rising powerhouse of Indian music, is making waves once again with her latest hit, Who Rules the World, the title track...read more
MUMBAI: There’s a new sound mystery on the internet—and it’s coming straight from an F1 engine. On Friday, May 23rd, Armin van Buuren dropped a now-...read more
MUMBAI: Seamlessly fusing the brutality and melody of extreme metal with retro-futuristic synth-wave electronica to create an all-out assault on the...read more
MUMBAI: SongwritingWith:Soldiers’ (SW:S) mission is to transform lives by using collaborative songwriting to build creativity, connections, and...read more
MUMBAI: Following the haunting release of "Seaweed Braids", Italian all-female melodic death metal band Hellfox returns with a powerful new chapter...read more