When Armin Van Buuren hears 'Stiiiiing' in an F1 engine, the internet looses it!

MUMBAI: There’s a new sound mystery on the internet—and it’s coming straight from an F1 engine. On Friday, May 23rd, Armin van Buuren dropped a now-viral video on Instagram that’s caught the attention of both music lovers and racing fans.

In the clip, Armin listens closely to a Formula 1 engine revving at full power. But then—he reacts. He hears something strange tucked inside the roar. A high-pitched screech that, according to him, clearly says: “Stiiiiiiing!”

Once you hear him say it, you can’t unhear it either. The comment section has gone into overdrive, with fans debating whether it's just clever audio suggestion, engine acoustics, or something else entirely.

Some call it a trick of the mind. Others think Armin might’ve uncovered a hidden musical note in the chaos of the engine revs. Either way, it’s gone viral—fast. People are looping it, mimicking it, even adding their own beats.

So what do you think? Is there really a “Stiiiiiiing” hiding in that engine roar? Or are we all just hearing what we want to hear?