Strange Music genre-defying artist and producer Jehry Robinson returns with 'Good By Now' out now

MUMBAI: Strange Music artist Jehry Robinson is back with a powerful new single, “Good By Now,” out now on all major streaming platforms. Known for blending emotionally charged lyrics with innovative, boundary-pushing production, Robinson continues the evolution of his genre-bending sound. Stream it at your favorite platform: https://lnk.to/GoodByNow

“Good By Now” is a fusion of alternative-rock and singer-songwriter melodic storytelling, tackling themes of self-reflection, growth, and the bittersweet weight of moving on. With raw honesty and compelling vocal delivery, the track is destined to strike a chord with listeners navigating their own personal crossroads.

Robinson shares, “This song is really about that moment when you realize that love alone isn’t enough if the other person isn’t willing to grow. It’s a powerful reminder that self-love is just as important as romantic love. We all allow ourselves to be let down by the ones we love by setting too many unrealistic expectations of them. We expect them to be all “good” by a certain time. Unfortunately, it’s not that simple. I think the message will resonate with a lot of people and hopefully help them feel seen."

This latest release builds on the momentum of his summer of 2024 song release “Pilot,” which was accompanied by a striking visual and praised for its cinematic vibe and lyrical vulnerability. “Good By Now” pushes that narrative further, giving listeners another glimpse into Robinson's artistic soul while continuing to challenge genre boundaries.

His discography reflects his versatility and continuing growth as an artist. Notable releases include his debut album under Strange Music, 20/Twenty, featuring the collaboration "Daddy Issues" with Jelly Roll (2020). The Name Is Not Important (2021) is an introspective project that delves into personal themes and highlights his lyrical prowess, and Drink More Water (2023) is an explosive genre-jumping album. His previous releases have garnered critical acclaim, with Folk N Rock saying, “Jehry Robinson’s ability to effortlessly fuse melodic elements with his unique style speaks volumes about his talent and versatility,” and V13 sharing, “We love to categorize music and musicians, but what do you do when you come across one who defies all categorization? Enter Jehry Robinson.”

Elsewhere, he’s captivated audiences and toured extensively alongside everyone from chart-dominating superstar Jelly Roll, Tech N9ne, Rittz, and Joey Cool, further solidifying his presence in the live music scene.