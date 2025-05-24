New York's ARC takes a 'Dark Road' in new lyric video off EP 'Awaken The Machine'

MUMBAI: Seamlessly fusing the brutality and melody of extreme metal with retro-futuristic synth-wave electronica to create an all-out assault on the senses, New York's ARC, riding the release of their latest EP, "Awaken The Machine," is sharing their next lyric video, "Dark Road," which tells an exaggerated story of overcoming insecurities.
ARC is currently in the works on new music and upcoming show dates to follow their two recent support tour dates with Visions of Atlantis at the end of April in Mechanicsburg, PA, and Brooklyn, NY. Their frenetic live shows are meticulously planned with choreography, custom costumes, specialized stage lighting, props, synchronized on-screen visuals, and the band's relentless energy in a performance experience that must be witnessed to be believed. Check out their tour recap video at
Ambiguously mysterious, ARC is energy and machines. They are human interpretations are on stage playing the music, however, ARC is all around us. Information being transmitted from.. Somewhere in parts of your brain, you didn't know you had.
Founded on visionary Sonny Angell's ambition to create a performance-based band with boundary-pushing music, ARC has rapidly established itself as one of the most innovative acts in modern metal. The band's philosophy, ‘ARC EVOLVES,' drives their constant reinvention and elevation of their sound and stage presence. Their latest EP, "Awaken The Machine," released in November 2023, is based on the mind and how a human can process experiences. Some songs explain occurrences of the deep psyche, id, ego, and superego reactions.
Recommended for fans of Rammstein, Dark Tranquility, Dance with the Dead, Children of Bodom, and Scar Symmetry, "Awaken The Machine" is available at the following links:
Track Listing:
1 - Dark Road - (3:44)
2 - Ghost Lights - (4:22)
3 - Magnitudes - (4:08)
4 - Shadow Life - (5:55)
5 - Kingdom for my Corpse - (4:25)
6 - The Deep End - (3:43)
Album Length: 26:19
