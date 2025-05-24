Meet Sukriti Bhardwaj: The voice and pen behind the viral song 'Who Rules the World' from The Royals, starring Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter

MUMBAI: Sukriti Bhardwaj, the rising powerhouse of Indian music, is making waves once again with her latest hit, Who Rules the World, the title track from the trending Netflix series The Royals, starring Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter. Currently trending at #10 across music streaming platforms and social media, the track has quickly become a fan favorite for its peppy beats and catchy hook.

Sukriti not only lent her dynamic vocals to the song but also penned its bold and bossy lyrics—"La la la la, who rules the world"—perfectly complementing the fierce theme of the show. Speaking about the track, Sukriti shares, "I’ve done a few projects where my rap-style singing and writing have really clicked with music composer Harsh Upadhyay. Who Rules the World was crafted meticulously to fit the plot and energy of The Royals. The brief demanded a powerful, energetic anthem, and we packed it with just the right amount of electricity. I’m thrilled with the love it’s receiving." Sukriti not only sung the song her rap version is also loved by the listeners, mostly ladies, lady boss's.

Hailing from Kanpur and having lived in various parts of India, Sukriti's musical journey is as versatile as her sound. A trained vocalist in both Indian and Western classical music, she brings a unique blend of style, energy, and lyrical strength to the industry.

Her previous work includes writing five songs and singing three for the film Be Happy, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Nora Fatehi. Among these, the chartbuster Sultana, featuring Nora Fatehi, stood out and continues to perform strongly on streaming platforms.

Now, Sukriti is gearing up to release her own single, promising it to be just as vibrant and catchy as her previous tracks. Additionally, she has bagged several major web series and film projects, where she will both sing and write lyrics. Announcements for these exciting ventures are expected soon.

Sukriti Bhardwaj is undoubtedly a name to watch in the Indian music industry as she continues to craft powerful, genre-blending hits that resonate with audiences across the country.