Savera drops first single ‘Aahista’ from his upcoming debut EP

MUMBAI: Savera, one of the renowned singer-songwriters and music composers emerging from the Indian independent music scene has released his latest single titled ‘Aahista’. Marking his much-awaited solo comeback after almost two years, Savera not just unveils his new single, but announces the beginning of an exciting new chapter, releasing the first single from his upcoming debut independent EP ‘Strongest Boy Alive’, set for release in June.
Written, composed, produced, and performed by the artist himself, ‘Aahista’ is a gentle yet powerful invitation to slow down. The track urges listeners to take a step back from the chaos, reconnect with nature, and embrace the beauty of stillness. With delicate melodies and evocative lyrics, the song captures the essence of slow living – reminding us that healing often begins in silence and solitude.
Talking about this release, Savera expresses, “‘Aahista’ came from mornings where I’d sit quietly by the ocean and just let myself be still. It’s about slowing down, letting the world move without you for a bit, and realising that’s okay. Moving to a slower life helped me reconnect with nature, and with myself. This song came from that stillness.”
Giving a first glimpse into the full record, Savera’s upcoming EP, ‘Strongest Boy Alive’, is a seven-track compilation that reflects fragments of his personal journey, an honest exploration of life, vulnerability, and growth. Each song promises to showcase a different facet of his artistry, setting the stage for one of the most poignant releases of the year.
On the EP he adds, “This EP came together during a time when I’d stepped away from the rush. From deadlines, city noise, everything. It’s full of songs that came out in between naps, long walks, and quiet moments that I didn’t think anyone would see. But maybe they’re exactly the kind of moments people need to hear right now.”
The track is now available for listening across leading streaming platforms. Known for his versatile artistry and impactful collaborations in India’s independent and film music scenes – right from working on the acclaimed music album for ‘Gehraiyaan’ and ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, to creating songs for ‘Bandish Bandits S2’, ‘Starfish’, ‘Jewel Thief’ and most recently for ‘Costao’, Savera goes a step beyond in his artistry with his upcoming EP. ‘Aahista’ sets the tone for what promises to be a soul-stirring body of work – a celebration of vulnerability, simplicity, and self-awareness.
MUMBAI: Spotify has reported a noticeable boost in Premium subscriptions from iOS users followingread more
MUMBAI: Cricket fever hit the airwaves as Radio City, India’s leading radio network, became the Oread more
MUMBAI: Apple and Universal Music Group (UMG) have partnered to introduce Sound Therapy, a new coread more
MUMBAI: Sapphire Media Limited has completed the acquisition of FM Radio station, BIG 92.7 FM.read more
MUMBAI: An attorney defending AI company Anthropic in a high-profile copyright lawsuit admitted tread more
MUMBAI: What a ride the Romagna GP was, with Max Verstappen clinching yet another win! As all eyes turn to the iconic streets of Monte Carlo for the...read more
MUMBAI: T-Series presents Heart and Pain, a wild, genre-defying release; written, composed, and sung by the immensely talented Josh Brar, who was...read more
MUMBAI: Following the haunting release of "Seaweed Braids", Italian all-female melodic death metal band Hellfox returns with a powerful new chapter...read more
MUMBAI: A fashion face-off is unfolding as singer Neha Bhasin calls out viral influencer Nancy Tyagi for allegedly misrepresenting the origins of...read more
MUMBAI: Bhushan Kumar's T-Series presents Jubin Nautiyal’s latest single Ishq Mera - a gentle, emotionally-driven track that explores how some...read more