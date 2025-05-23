RadioandMusic
News |  23 May 2025 12:21 |  By RnMTeam

Savera drops first single ‘Aahista’ from his upcoming debut EP

MUMBAI: Savera, one of the renowned singer-songwriters and music composers emerging from the Indian independent music scene has released his latest single titled ‘Aahista’. Marking his much-awaited solo comeback after almost two years, Savera not just unveils his new single, but announces the beginning of an exciting new chapter, releasing the first single from his upcoming debut independent EP ‘Strongest Boy Alive’, set for release in June.

Written, composed, produced, and performed by the artist himself, ‘Aahista’ is a gentle yet powerful invitation to slow down. The track urges listeners to take a step back from the chaos, reconnect with nature, and embrace the beauty of stillness. With delicate melodies and evocative lyrics, the song captures the essence of slow living – reminding us that healing often begins in silence and solitude.

Talking about this release, Savera expresses, “‘Aahista’ came from mornings where I’d sit quietly by the ocean and just let myself be still. It’s about slowing down, letting the world move without you for a bit, and realising that’s okay. Moving to a slower life helped me reconnect with nature, and with myself. This song came from that stillness.”

Giving a first glimpse into the full record, Savera’s upcoming EP, ‘Strongest Boy Alive’, is a seven-track compilation that reflects fragments of his personal journey, an honest exploration of life, vulnerability, and growth. Each song promises to showcase a different facet of his artistry, setting the stage for one of the most poignant releases of the year.

On the EP he adds, “This EP came together during a time when I’d stepped away from the rush. From deadlines, city noise, everything. It’s full of songs that came out in between naps, long walks, and quiet moments that I didn’t think anyone would see. But maybe they’re exactly the kind of moments people need to hear right now.”

The track is now available for listening across leading streaming platforms. Known for his versatile artistry and impactful collaborations in India’s independent and film music scenes – right from working on the acclaimed music album for ‘Gehraiyaan’ and ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, to creating songs for ‘Bandish Bandits S2’, ‘Starfish’, ‘Jewel Thief’ and most recently for ‘Costao’, Savera goes a step beyond in his artistry with his upcoming EP. ‘Aahista’ sets the tone for what promises to be a soul-stirring body of work – a celebration of vulnerability, simplicity, and self-awareness.

