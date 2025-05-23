Sam Feldt releases new album 'Time After Time'

MUMBAI: Sam Feldt’s new album is called Time After Time. It’s the second album by the Dutch DJ and producer. Time After Time features collaborations with artists including Anitta, JVKE, Justin Jesso, and Parson James.
Sam Feldt: “My early career was characterized by tropical house sounds, and as I entered my 30s, I fully committed to developing a new evolution of the sound, which I call Future Tropical. For Time After Time I've teamed up with some incredible artists who have become personal friends, and together, we've created something that celebrates my roots while also breaking new ground.”
Sam's music has always reflected his journey, he explains. “Each stage has shaped the music I create. As I embrace fatherhood, Time After Time invites listeners to join me in thinking about our shared paths of growth and discovery. This album is a big moment for me, both personally and professionally. Each track captures a distinct emotional landscape. They range from the euphoric Ultra Music Festival mainstage moments to intimate late-night reflections. This album is my invitation to fans to connect these tracks with chapters of their own lives, recognizing the milestones that have defined them and embracing the possibilities that lie ahead. Time After Time isn't just about looking back - it's about making memories that'll last for years and recognizing the value of the limited time we all have on this planet while celebrating life to the fullest."
Time After Time includes previous singles Mi Amor (with Anitta and JVKE), My Heart Goes (with Oaks), and Lonely Tonight (with Justin Jesso and Parson James).
Beyond music, Sam continues his commitment to sustainability through the Heartfeldt Foundation. In 2025, the foundation is expanding its impact through a developing collaboration with the United Nations on Sustainable Development Goals initiatives, bringing together music and global environmental action.
DJ, producer, and entrepreneur Sam Feldt has enjoyed international success for over a decade. He has over 10 billion streams under his belt and 8.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify. In 2017, he released his debut album Sunrise To Sunset. This was followed by a string of hit singles, including Slow Dance (with Ava Max), Way Back Home (with Conor Maynard), and Post Malone (with RANI), which has been streamed nearly 609 million times. In June 2024, Sam released the single Mi Amor together with Brazilian superstar Anitta and American singer-songwriter JVKE. The track has since racked up almost 24 million streams. Sam Feldt is the 6th most streamed Dutch electronic music artist and was ranked #10 in 2024 among Dutch artists with the most international performances.
