RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 May 2025 17:30 |  By RnMTeam

Sam Feldt releases new album 'Time After Time'

MUMBAI: Sam Feldt’s new album is called Time After Time. It’s the second album by the Dutch DJ and producer. Time After Time features collaborations with artists including Anitta, JVKE, Justin Jesso, and Parson James.

Sam Feldt: “My early career was characterized by tropical house sounds, and as I entered my 30s, I fully committed to developing a new evolution of the sound, which I call Future Tropical. For Time After Time I've teamed up with some incredible artists who have become personal friends, and together, we've created something that celebrates my roots while also breaking new ground.”

Sam's music has always reflected his journey, he explains. “Each stage has shaped the music I create. As I embrace fatherhood, Time After Time invites listeners to join me in thinking about our shared paths of growth and discovery. This album is a big moment for me, both personally and professionally. Each track captures a distinct emotional landscape. They range from the euphoric Ultra Music Festival mainstage moments to intimate late-night reflections. This album is my invitation to fans to connect these tracks with chapters of their own lives, recognizing the milestones that have defined them and embracing the possibilities that lie ahead. Time After Time isn't just about looking back - it's about making memories that'll last for years and recognizing the value of the limited time we all have on this planet while celebrating life to the fullest."

Time After Time includes previous singles Mi Amor (with Anitta and JVKE), My Heart Goes (with Oaks), and Lonely Tonight (with Justin Jesso and Parson James).

Beyond music, Sam continues his commitment to sustainability through the Heartfeldt Foundation. In 2025, the foundation is expanding its impact through a developing collaboration with the United Nations on Sustainable Development Goals initiatives, bringing together music and global environmental action.

DJ, producer, and entrepreneur Sam Feldt has enjoyed international success for over a decade. He has over 10 billion streams under his belt and 8.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify. In 2017, he released his debut album Sunrise To Sunset. This was followed by a string of hit singles, including Slow Dance (with Ava Max), Way Back Home (with Conor Maynard), and Post Malone (with RANI), which has been streamed nearly 609 million times. In June 2024, Sam released the single Mi Amor together with Brazilian superstar Anitta and American singer-songwriter JVKE. The track has since racked up almost 24 million streams. Sam Feldt is the 6th most streamed Dutch electronic music artist and was ranked #10 in 2024 among Dutch artists with the most international performances.

Tags
Sam Feldt music Songs
Related news
 | 23 May 2025

Jubin Nautiyal reconnects with a past love in 'Ishq Mera', featuring Esha Gupta

MUMBAI: Bhushan Kumar's T-Series presents Jubin Nautiyal’s latest single Ishq Mera - a gentle, emotionally-driven track that explores how some promises made in innocence find their way back when you least expect it.

read more
 | 23 May 2025

Acclaimed composer Karan Kulkarni releases debut EP 'One': A fresh mix of cinematic pop

MUMBAI; Renowned composer and producer Karan Kulkarni, known for his genre-defying work across film and OTT, steps into the independent music scene with the release of his debut EP, One.The four-track record blends cinematic flair with textured electronic pop, showcasing a new dimension of Kulkar

read more
 | 23 May 2025

Josh Brar’s 'Heart & Pain' finds its pulse between heartbeats and heartbreaks, introducing Kulmeet Bhargav

MUMBAI: T-Series presents Heart and Pain, a wild, genre-defying release; written, composed, and sung by the immensely talented Josh Brar, who was listed as one of the top music publication's Future of Music artists.

read more
 | 23 May 2025

BeatCrush and Akanksha Bhandari reimagine Punjabi folk classic with ‘Latthe’

MUMBAI: The genre-bending electronic music producer and DJ, BeatCrush, known for repping a new wave of electronic and desi music, and the acclaimed indie singer-songwriter Akanksha Bhandari come together for a powerful sonic revival with ‘Latthe’ a modern reimagining of the beloved Punjabi folk s

read more
 | 23 May 2025

Ahead of Monaco GP, witness the F1 thrill beyond race day with these unmissable stories

MUMBAI: What a ride the Romagna GP was, with Max Verstappen clinching yet another win! As all eyes turn to the iconic streets of Monte Carlo for the Monaco Grand Prix this Sunday, on May 25, the excitement around Formula 1 is at full throttle.

read more

RnM Biz

Spotify sees Surge in Premium upgrades after Apple loosens App Store payment rules

MUMBAI: Spotify has reported a noticeable boost in Premium subscriptions from iOS users followingread more

Radio City powers T20 2025 with official radio partnerships across three premier teams

MUMBAI: Cricket fever hit the airwaves as Radio City, India’s leading radio network, became the Oread more

Apple Music and UMG launch free sound therapy tracks to help you Focus, Relax, and Sleep

MUMBAI: Apple and Universal Music Group (UMG) have partnered to introduce Sound Therapy, a new coread more

Sapphire Media completes acquisition of Radio BIG 92.7 FM

MUMBAI: Sapphire Media Limited has completed the acquisition of FM Radio station, BIG 92.7 FM.read more

Anthropic’s Lawyer blames AI ‘Hallucination’ for incorrect citation in copyright case

MUMBAI: An attorney defending AI company Anthropic in a high-profile copyright lawsuit admitted tread more

top# 5 articles

1
Hellfox unveil single and video 'Atlas' off new album 'The Spectrum of Human Gravity'

MUMBAI: Following the haunting release of "Seaweed Braids", Italian all-female melodic death metal band Hellfox returns with a powerful new chapter...read more

2
Neha Bhasin accuses Nancy Tyagi of falsely claiming self-stitched Cannes outfit: "Give Credit Where It's Due"

MUMBAI: A fashion face-off is unfolding as singer Neha Bhasin calls out viral influencer Nancy Tyagi for allegedly misrepresenting the origins of...read more

3
Jubin Nautiyal reconnects with a past love in 'Ishq Mera', featuring Esha Gupta

MUMBAI: Bhushan Kumar's T-Series presents Jubin Nautiyal’s latest single Ishq Mera - a gentle, emotionally-driven track that explores how some...read more

4
Chris Janson salutes 'This Flag' in powerfully patriotic new track out now

MUMBAI: Ahead of Memorial Day, multi-Platinum and award-winning, Chris Janson, has released his patriotic new track, “This Flag,” out now. Written...read more

5
Punjabi Music Juggernaut Shubh To Embark On Supreme Global Tour

MUMBAI: Riding the wave of phenomenal streaming success and a groundswell of dedicated global fans, the genre-bending independent Punjabi music...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games