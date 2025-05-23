RadioandMusic
Night's edge announces new album 'The World That Never Was' out Aug 2025

MUMBAI: Baltimore, MD's NIGHT'S EDGE announces the release of their fourth studio album entitled "The World That Never Was" this coming August 21st, 2025 to follow their Strangers – LP (2023), Night's Edge - EP (2022), The Darkest Side of Dreams - LP (2020), and Shades of Dusk - LP (2019).

Since their inception in 2018, the band has gone through a few changes in lineup and sound, and has progressed significantly from their debut in 2019. Falling under the umbrella of Alternative Metal, Night's Edge's sound is hard to pin down. Incorporating influences from gothic metal, progressive rock, and nu metal, the band's music is equal parts heavy and poppy, soaked in synthesizers and drama. Lyrics breach topics including isolation, dissociation, and the romantic, approaching themes common to the human experience from a cerebral angle that complements the band's emotionally evocative music.

Night's Edge believes in creating music that has a purpose. There is no copy-cating of other artists, or following trends here - even the band's select cover tunes turn the originals on their heads. This is music that you can't get anywhere else, that has something to say, that is unique and exciting while still feeling familiar, like a friend finishing your sentences when you run out of words.

Their fourth full-length, "The World That Never Was," is a statement of songcraft and lyricism. The album flows and progresses clearly as it explores the concept of self-identity and the loss thereof. Moments of melancholy, anger, wonder, and plenty of crushing riffs elicit the stank face. Each single shows a different side of the album.

Brian Haran (Vocals, Bass, Keys, Programming) comments:

"We think our fans will love it and agree with us that it is, hands down, the best Night’s Edge album. There will be a lot of different opinions on which song is the best or who prefers this vs that, but all of those conversations will center around this LP. This album encapsulates the Night’s Edge sound we have been building towards while experimenting with new and innovative ideas. Our lead single, “If You Loved Me,” is the most straightforward song, with a massive chorus reminiscent of HIM that continues to build through the song towards an explosive conclusion. “Someone to Stay” is a guitar-forward track with great leads, a killer solo, and very Queensryche-esque vocals. We gave ourselves a challenge for the live shows, and I (singer, Brian) curse myself for recording this song like this every time we play it live. “Smite” is the album’s heaviest song and has major Slipknot and Ghost influences. It is weirdly danceable right up until the Latin choir bridge and eventually descends into IOWA-esque screaming right before a caveman breakdown. “Love Fiction” is unique for Night’s Edge, very Deftones influenced, but with a synthwave twist featuring rare falsetto vocals. The lyrics describe the romanticization of one’s depression as a safe, never-leaving partner, “Songs in Grey Space II: Soaring” is two and a half minutes of balls out symphonic alternative metal and the middle piece in a three song suite detailing a parable of self-identity in an alternate world where the narrator is the last person on earth."

Night's Edge has unveiled two singles to date, "If You Loved Me" and album opener "Someone To Stay," with more to be shared in the lead up to the record's release in August.

The trio adds about the singles:

If You Loved Me: “All three of us love this song. It has everything – a massive chorus, a scorching guitar solo, and some unexpectedly creepy, heavy sections. A LOT of ground gets covered in under four minutes. The lyrics are a scathing reflection on manipulation, with changing perspectives between the verses and choruses. Above all, the song is inimitably Night’s Edge. This is a sound that you can only get at one place – here, with us.”

Someone to Stay: "This is our guitarist, Damian’s favorite song. The song began with a riff that Damian wrote as an intro lead. When coming up with the intro riff, he was hoping to capture “anime-intro” level energy, and we all agreed that it would make the perfect introduction to the album! Brian took that intro riff and created a very guitar-focused song out of it. The music primes the listener for the progressive compositional journey that is the rest of the album, but the song itself is easily digestible with fun riffs and catchy vocal hooks."

Recommended for fans of Coheed and Cambria, Avantasia, System of a Down, HIM, and Deftones, listen to the singles at the following links:

Music Video - If You Loved Me

YouTube Stream - Someone To Stay

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3H6cUe1

Album pre-order (out Aug 21st) - https://nightsedge.bandcamp.com (pre-order live on May 23rd)

Upcoming Show Dates:
06/07 – Granny’s – Winchester, VA
06/28 – Cafe 611 – Frederick, MD
07/11 – Union Vapes – Scranton, PA
07/12 – Psychic Garden – Rochester, NY
07/18 – The Depot – Baltimore, MD
07/19 – Century – Philadelphia, PA
08/23 – Roachfest – Hollywood, MD

Track Listing:
1. Someone To Stay (4:11)
2. If You Loved Me (3:51)
3. Man of Many Faces (4:23)
4. Love Fiction (4:14)
5. Wish You Wouldn’t (4:09)
6. Overdue For Destruction (2:50)
7. Smite (3:46)
8. Ataecina (5:08)
9. Songs In Grey Space I: Reaching (7:43)
10. Songs In Grey Space II: Soaring (2:41)
11. Songs In Grey Space III: Separating (5:23)
Total Length: 48:32

Recording and Live Line Up:
Brian Haran – Vocals, Bass, Keys, Programming
Damian Remmell – Guitars
Dan Hunt – Drums

