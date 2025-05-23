Jubin Nautiyal reconnects with a past love in 'Ishq Mera', featuring Esha Gupta

MUMBAI: Bhushan Kumar's T-Series presents Jubin Nautiyal’s latest single Ishq Mera - a gentle, emotionally-driven track that explores how some promises made in innocence find their way back when you least expect it. Set against the stunning landscapes of the mountains, the music video follows a story of fame, memories, and a love that lingers- brought to life beautifully by Jubin and the ever-graceful Esha Gupta. Her presence in the video adds both depth and elegance, making the emotional reunion all the more powerful.

Their on-screen chemistry breathes life into a narrative that begins with a childhood vow and quietly unfolds into a moment of silent recognition years later. It's a story of remembering, not forgetting- the kind of connection that stays with you even when everything else has changed.

Sharing his thoughts, Jubin says, “Ishq Mera is very close to my heart. It’s a reflection of how some emotions stay with you, no matter how much time has passed. Deep down I still feel like I'm the boy in the video who aspired to be one of the biggest singers, I’m grateful for the life I have today, and for everyone who stood by me when I had nothing. I carry those faces and moments with me every day. I’m thankful to Bhushan Kumar and T-Series for always believing in my music and giving me the freedom to tell stories that matter.”

With heartfelt music by Akashdeep Sengupta and moving lyrics by Mukund Suryavanshi, Ishq Mera is a song that quietly stays with you—much like the love it talks about.

Released by T-Series, Ishq Mera is now streaming on all platforms.