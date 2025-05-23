Josh Brar’s 'Heart & Pain' finds its pulse between heartbeats and heartbreaks, introducing Kulmeet Bhargav

MUMBAI: T-Series presents Heart and Pain, a wild, genre-defying release; written, composed, and sung by the immensely talented Josh Brar, who was listed as one of the top music publication's Future of Music artists.

Introducing the graceful presence of Kulmeet Bhargav, the song starts off as a pulsing pop banger before flipping into an unexpected qawali section, capturing heartbreak with both intensity and energy.

Josh’s vocals cut through with raw emotion which brings an added layer of depth to the track’s sonic shift. The lyrics hit hard, the composition dares to fuse two powerful genres, and music by Agaazz elevates it all into one seamless, cathartic ride. Directed by Agam Mann and Aseem Mann, produced by Bunty Bains, the music video paints a vivid yet dreamlike portrait of a love that feels eternal, like a bond carried across seven lifetimes. With surreal visuals and emotionally charged moments, it pulls you into a world where heartache and devotion blur, leaving you spellbound.

Josh Brar shares, "Heart & Pain is a song I wrote back in 2023 that still holds a deep place in my heart. It feels like my own heartbeat turned into sound. I tried bending and blending two very different genres in this one, pushing myself creatively to express something honest and raw. I hope it connects with you the way it did with me while creating it."

Presented by Bunty Bains and featuring a standout appearance by Kulmeet Bhargav, Heart & Pain is now streaming on all platforms. Turn it up and feel everything.