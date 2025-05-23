RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 May 2025 14:06 |  By RnMTeam

Calgary's Lover announces performance at Armstrong Metal Fest 2025

MUMBAI: High intensity, no filler rockers, Calgary's LOVER announces they will be performing at this year's Armstrong Metal Fest (July 11/12), one of Canada's loudest mountain moshpits nestled in the beautiful backdrop of British Columbia's Okanagan Valley.
 
The band is playing in support of their latest EP "Fatal Attraction", which the thrashback metallers will be releasing on limited edition cassette on June 20th, 2025. "Fatal Attraction" is fast, it's real, and it's meant to kick you in the face! Even though the EP is only two tracks, this is a sampler of more to come. The opening title track is an energetic rush of sound that captures the ups and downs of being overwhelmed by desire. The lyrics feed this feeling by talking about lust and substance abuse. Track 2. "Bad Love" lyrically is a tough and mean reality check. It's based on a true story of love gone wrong. It has aggressive riffs, mean solos, and is meant to capture the strain of a mind in love and turmoil.
 
"For real though, we used our real-life experiences of love, hardship, and lust to tell a story, and it just happens to be set to the tune of high-energy rock n roll," adds the band.
 
Recommended for fans of Scorpions, Riot City, Wasp, Judas Priest, Van Halen, and Thin Lizzy, listen to "Fatal Attraction" at the following links:
 
Digital Stream and cassette pre-order - https://loverrockofficial.bandcamp.com/album/fatal-attraction
 
 
Live Video - LOVER - On The Road (LIVE - 07/26/24) - https://youtu.be/H0mxjJvnsu0
 
 
Track Listing:
1- Fatal Attraction – 4:46
2- Bad Love – 5:45
 
EP and Live Lineup:
Aidan Desmarais – Lead Vocals, Guitar
Hunter Raymond – Drums, Vocals
Jacob Chase – Bass
Christopher LoNigro – Guitar
 
Show Dates:
July 11/12 - Hassen Arena - Armstrong Metal Fest - Armstrong, BC - https://armstrongmetalfest.ca/
 
 
Tags
Calgary Lover Armstrong Metal Fest Spotify
Related news
 | 15 May 2025

Darude celebrates 25-year career with ‘Sandstorm’ fun-run event in Helsinki, Finland

In honour of Darude’s 25-year career, the six kilometre Darude Sandstorm Run will be held in Helsinki on Sunday, August 31st, just under a week before the Finnish leg of his STORM 25 World Tour.

read more
 | 13 May 2025

ADR Media launches powerful love anthem with Raj Barman

MUMBAI: ADR Media continues its commitment to emotionally rich music with the release of its latest single, Jaan Vaar Di. Featuring celebrated vocalist Raj Barman and soulfully written and composed by Prashant Ingole known for his evocative writing across films and independent music.

read more
 | 05 May 2025

India's Hottest Tracks: RnM's Top Picks in Music

MUMBAI: Get ready to groove to the rhythm of India's trending songs! Radioandmusic presents ‘Trending in India: RnM's Top Picks’, a weekly showcase of the best tracks that have dominated the charts over the past seven days.

read more
 | 28 Mar 2025

Taylor Swift sets new Spotify record

MUMBAI: Since Super Bowl LIX, Taylor Swift has largely stayed out of the public eye.

read more
 | 25 Mar 2025

BIG FM launches #THESOCIALSTAR, a podcast exploring stories behind India's most infludntial creators

MUMBAI: Taking yet another remarkable step in its digital first journey, BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, launches an exclusive podcast series- #TheSocialStar.

read more

RnM Biz

Spotify sees Surge in Premium upgrades after Apple loosens App Store payment rules

MUMBAI: Spotify has reported a noticeable boost in Premium subscriptions from iOS users followingread more

Radio City powers T20 2025 with official radio partnerships across three premier teams

MUMBAI: Cricket fever hit the airwaves as Radio City, India’s leading radio network, became the Oread more

Apple Music and UMG launch free sound therapy tracks to help you Focus, Relax, and Sleep

MUMBAI: Apple and Universal Music Group (UMG) have partnered to introduce Sound Therapy, a new coread more

Sapphire Media completes acquisition of Radio BIG 92.7 FM

MUMBAI: Sapphire Media Limited has completed the acquisition of FM Radio station, BIG 92.7 FM.read more

Anthropic’s Lawyer blames AI ‘Hallucination’ for incorrect citation in copyright case

MUMBAI: An attorney defending AI company Anthropic in a high-profile copyright lawsuit admitted tread more

top# 5 articles

1
Savera drops first single ‘Aahista’ from his upcoming debut EP

MUMBAI: Savera, one of the renowned singer-songwriters and music composers emerging from the Indian independent music scene has released his latest...read more

2
Ahead of Monaco GP, witness the F1 thrill beyond race day with these unmissable stories

MUMBAI: What a ride the Romagna GP was, with Max Verstappen clinching yet another win! As all eyes turn to the iconic streets of Monte Carlo for the...read more

3
Josh Brar’s 'Heart & Pain' finds its pulse between heartbeats and heartbreaks, introducing Kulmeet Bhargav

MUMBAI: T-Series presents Heart and Pain, a wild, genre-defying release; written, composed, and sung by the immensely talented Josh Brar, who was...read more

4
Hellfox unveil single and video 'Atlas' off new album 'The Spectrum of Human Gravity'

MUMBAI: Following the haunting release of "Seaweed Braids", Italian all-female melodic death metal band Hellfox returns with a powerful new chapter...read more

5
Neha Bhasin accuses Nancy Tyagi of falsely claiming self-stitched Cannes outfit: "Give Credit Where It's Due"

MUMBAI: A fashion face-off is unfolding as singer Neha Bhasin calls out viral influencer Nancy Tyagi for allegedly misrepresenting the origins of...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games