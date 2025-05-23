Calgary's Lover announces performance at Armstrong Metal Fest 2025

MUMBAI: High intensity, no filler rockers, Calgary's LOVER announces they will be performing at this year's Armstrong Metal Fest (July 11/12), one of Canada's loudest mountain moshpits nestled in the beautiful backdrop of British Columbia's Okanagan Valley.

The band is playing in support of their latest EP "Fatal Attraction", which the thrashback metallers will be releasing on limited edition cassette on June 20th, 2025. "Fatal Attraction" is fast, it's real, and it's meant to kick you in the face! Even though the EP is only two tracks, this is a sampler of more to come. The opening title track is an energetic rush of sound that captures the ups and downs of being overwhelmed by desire. The lyrics feed this feeling by talking about lust and substance abuse. Track 2. "Bad Love" lyrically is a tough and mean reality check. It's based on a true story of love gone wrong. It has aggressive riffs, mean solos, and is meant to capture the strain of a mind in love and turmoil.

"For real though, we used our real-life experiences of love, hardship, and lust to tell a story, and it just happens to be set to the tune of high-energy rock n roll," adds the band.

Recommended for fans of Scorpions, Riot City, Wasp, Judas Priest, Van Halen, and Thin Lizzy, listen to "Fatal Attraction" at the following links:

Digital Stream and cassette pre-order - https://loverrockofficial.bandcamp.com/album/fatal-attraction

Live Video - LOVER - On The Road (LIVE - 07/26/24) - https://youtu.be/H0mxjJvnsu0

Track Listing:

1- Fatal Attraction – 4:46

2- Bad Love – 5:45

EP and Live Lineup:

Aidan Desmarais – Lead Vocals, Guitar

Hunter Raymond – Drums, Vocals

Jacob Chase – Bass

Christopher LoNigro – Guitar

Show Dates: