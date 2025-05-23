Calgary's Lover announces performance at Armstrong Metal Fest 2025

MUMBAI: Spotify has reported a noticeable boost in Premium subscriptions from iOS users followingread more
MUMBAI: Cricket fever hit the airwaves as Radio City, India’s leading radio network, became the Oread more
MUMBAI: Apple and Universal Music Group (UMG) have partnered to introduce Sound Therapy, a new coread more
MUMBAI: Sapphire Media Limited has completed the acquisition of FM Radio station, BIG 92.7 FM.read more
MUMBAI: An attorney defending AI company Anthropic in a high-profile copyright lawsuit admitted tread more
MUMBAI: Savera, one of the renowned singer-songwriters and music composers emerging from the Indian independent music scene has released his latest...read more
MUMBAI: What a ride the Romagna GP was, with Max Verstappen clinching yet another win! As all eyes turn to the iconic streets of Monte Carlo for the...read more
MUMBAI: T-Series presents Heart and Pain, a wild, genre-defying release; written, composed, and sung by the immensely talented Josh Brar, who was...read more
MUMBAI: Following the haunting release of "Seaweed Braids", Italian all-female melodic death metal band Hellfox returns with a powerful new chapter...read more
MUMBAI: A fashion face-off is unfolding as singer Neha Bhasin calls out viral influencer Nancy Tyagi for allegedly misrepresenting the origins of...read more