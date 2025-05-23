BeatCrush and Akanksha Bhandari reimagine Punjabi folk classic with ‘Latthe’

MUMBAI: The genre-bending electronic music producer and DJ, BeatCrush, known for repping a new wave of electronic and desi music, and the acclaimed indie singer-songwriter Akanksha Bhandari come together for a powerful sonic revival with ‘Latthe’ a modern reimagining of the beloved Punjabi folk song ‘Latthe Di Chadar’. BeatCrush is renowned for his ability to create unexpected mixes that bring together trending tracks from different genres. He is the mastermind behind ‘Garage by BeatCrush’ - an immersive pop-up IP reviving the iconic UK Punjabi garage sound for the next generation.

Infused with BeatCrush’s signature high-energy electronic production and Akanksha’s soulful, evocative vocals, ‘Latthe’ strikes the perfect balance between tradition and modern electronica. While the original carries decades of cultural sentiment, this rework breathes new life into its timeless narrative, creating an anthem that’s as nostalgic as it is electrifying.

Rooted in folk storytelling, ‘Latthe’ transforms into a high-energy dancefloor experience without losing its emotional soul. BeatCrush’s signature production elevates the classic melody with pulsating basslines and dynamic drops, while Akanksha’s stirring voice honours the heartache and beauty of the original, making the track universally resonant.

Talking about this release, Akanksha shares, “Folk music has been my soul's companion since childhood, and reimagining timeless classics like Latthe fills my heart with joy. Crafting an additional verse was a delight, and collaborating with Beatcrush was seamless fun! His creative freedom allowed me to shine as a vocalist, and the fresh twist he brought to this evergreen folk gem is pure magic. I hope people will enjoy the same and groove to it at weddings.”

Sharing his thoughts on dropping this song, BeatCrush says, “It started with me hearing a usual folk song that you hear at every Punjabi wedding, but became so much more. ‘Latthe’ blends the heart of tradition with the pulse of today - for every soul that loves culture, and lives in the present. This is the soundtrack for you.”

The track is available for listening across leading streaming platforms. ‘Latthe’ is the sound of culture and connection with a fresh, modern twist. Akanksha Bhandari also recently lent her voice in the globally acclaimed Netflix series ‘The Royals’, highlighting her versatility as an artist and ability to blend diverse sonic landscapes.