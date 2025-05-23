Ahead of Monaco GP, witness the F1 thrill beyond race day with these unmissable stories

MUMBAI: What a ride the Romagna GP was, with Max Verstappen clinching yet another win! As all eyes turn to the iconic streets of Monte Carlo for the Monaco Grand Prix this Sunday, on May 25, the excitement around Formula 1 is at full throttle. This weekend promises speed, strategy, and spectacle at the legendary Circuit de Monaco. But the pulse of Formula 1 doesn’t have to fade when the engines quiet down. Whether you're into behind-the-scenes drama or insightful deep dives into the sport, we have rounded up a list of the best audiobooks and films that capture the intensity and allure of Formula 1, so you can keep the adrenaline flowing even off the grid.

To Listen:

The Mechanic

Service: Audible

If you think you’ve seen every side of Formula 1, The Mechanic will surprise you, but in the best way! Authored and read by former McLaren mechanic Marc 'Elvis' Priestley himself, this audiobook takes you deep into the high-stakes world behind the garage doors of Formula 1. Beyond the glitz of the podium, he shares what really goes on in the pit lane - from wild celebrations on yachts to high-tension rivalries and the relentless obsession it takes to chase victory. It’s fast-paced, fun, and full of jaw-dropping stories that show just how much heart (and chaos) fuels a winning team.

Inside F1

Service: Audible

Veteran motorsport journalist Lee McKenzie pulls back the curtain on two decades spent inside the paddock, offering a rare insider's view of Formula 1. Featuring her chats with legends like Schumacher, Hamilton, and Vettel to recounting pivotal moments and headline-making crashes, Lee’s accounts are packed with the adrenaline and emotion that defines the sport, giving you a ringside seat to the lives and careers of F1’s biggest stars. Honest, insightful, and deeply personal - for anyone who lives and breathes F1, this one’s a podium-topper.

Inside Mercedes F1

Service: Audible

With unprecedented access to the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team during the dramatic 2023 and 2024 seasons, writer and narrator Matt Whyman takes you into the inner sanctum of a once-dominant team fighting to reclaim its throne. When you tune in, you will follow legends like Lewis Hamilton, rising star George Russell, and team boss Toto Wolff as they navigate through triumphs, setbacks, and the unwavering hunger to stay at the front.

Grand Prix

Service: Audible

Narrated by motorsports journalist and insider Will Buxton, Grand Prix traces Formula 1’s post-war origins to today’s marvels. Whether you’re obsessed with Verstappen vs Hamilton or curious about how teams shave off milliseconds in the pit lane, this one is packed with compelling history. Will Buxton’s passion makes even the technical bits easy to understand for both die-hard fans and newer converts. It’s an unmissable listen and you must tune in - once you start, it’s tough to pause!

TO WATCH

Ford v Ferrari

Service: Amazon Prime Video

For F1 fans and petrolheads alike, this film is a thrilling drama that goes beyond the racetrack. The film follows the intense battle between Ford and Ferrari at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans, as legends Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and hot-tempered driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale) push themselves to the edge in a bid to beat Ferrari’s dominance. With their expertise and skills, they work tirelessly to develop the Ford GT40, a car that could finally take down Ferrari’s long-standing superiority. With brilliant authentic racing sequences, it offers a behind-the-scenes look at the fierce competition that defined an era in motorsports - an absolute must-watch for motorsport lovers.

Rush

Service: Amazon Prime Video

Few rivalries in F1 history are as legendary as that between the flamboyant British daredevil James Hunt (Chris Hemsworth) and the meticulous Austrian genius Niki Lauda (Daniel Brühl), and this film captures it in all its intensity. Set during the high-stakes 1976 season, it dives deep into the personal grit, fierce ambition, and contrasting philosophies that drove these two legends, and nearly even destroyed them. With spectacular race sequences and an emotional undercurrent of respect between rivals, Rush captures the dangerous beauty of F1 at its peak.

Senna

Service: Amazon Prime Video

The documentary tracks the meteoric rise and tragic fall of Ayrton Senna, one of F1’s most revered icons. It captures his intense rivalry with teammate Alain Prost at McLaren, their controversial clashes, and Senna’s quest for the world championship, with each race pushing the limits of skill and determination. It also highlights the political struggles within F1, the evolving technology of the sport, and his final, fateful days leading up to his death at the San Marino Grand Prix. It is a must-watch for any F1 fan eager to relive the highs and lows of one of motorsport's greatest icons.

Coming Soon: F1