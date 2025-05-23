Acclaimed composer Karan Kulkarni releases debut EP 'One': A fresh mix of cinematic pop

MUMBAI; Renowned composer and producer Karan Kulkarni, known for his genre-defying work across film and OTT, steps into the independent music scene with the release of his debut EP, One.The four-track record blends cinematic flair with textured electronic pop, showcasing a new dimension of Kulkarni’s sound.

Over the past decade, Kulkarni has emerged as one of Indian cinema’s most trusted and forward-thinking film scorers and composers. His evocative scores have shaped the emotional landscapes of acclaimed films such as Shahid, Aligarh, Tumhari Sulu and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, along with Shakuntala Devi, Peddlers, Sukhee and Patna Shukla. He has collaborated with some of India’s most respected filmmakers including Hansal Mehta, Vasan Bala, Suresh Triveni and Honey Trehan.

His work extends to streaming as well, with standout original scores for Amazon Prime Video’s Breathe: Into the Shadows and Netflix’s Raat Akeli Hai, showcasing his ability to move between scale and subtlety with ease. In addition to scoring, Kulkarni has also received acclaim for his compositions for Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and The Buckingham Murders, bringing a distinct sonic identity to each world.

About ‘Iraade’ and the ‘One’ EP, Karan Kulkarni says, “With ‘Iraade’, I wanted to explore what quiet rebellion sounds like — the kind that begins in your own mind. Built on a simple piano motif and layered with glitchy textures that blur genre lines, it reflects the emotional arc of the EP ‘One’: a body of work shaped more by questions than conclusions. Whether it’s self-doubt, confusion or clarity, each track leans into belief and instinct. The sound shifts and the feelings evolve, but the intention stays clear: to move, to reveal and to connect with people.”

The lead single “Iraade”, out now, is built around gliding synths and vocal textures fused with intricate sounds. It sets the tone for the record’s emotional honesty, delving into breaking free from mental limitations and self doubt.

It will be followed by English-language singles including “1985”, a martial-arts-film-leaning track that looks back at memory with homage and nostalgia. Pulsing synth beats punctuate the energy of possibilities that permeated the 80s on this song. The next track, “I Love It”, offers a minimal, piano-led take on the creative state of mind and role of art in the world.

The closing, surprisingly metamorphic song “Where Are We Going?” blends the genres of rock, pop and electronica. It’s a coda steeped in resurrection and purpose with its dazzling beds of slick basslines, triumphant trumpet and roaring riffs.

Across the EP, Kulkarni leans into vocal vulnerability, textural layering and futuristic, dreamy reminiscence. While he continues to score for cinema and streaming, One signals a new creative focus.