News |  22 May 2025 16:26 |  By RnMTeam

Post Malone likely to perform in Guwahati on December 8, confirms Assam CM

MUMBAI: US-based rapper Post Malone is expected to perform in Guwahati on December 8, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced during a press conference in Golaghat on Wednesday. The concert is set to be the first major event under the state’s newly introduced “concert economy” initiative aimed at boosting tourism and revenue through large-scale music events.

“Meghalaya has been hosting concerts regularly, and the recent Coldplay show in Ahmedabad reportedly generated Rs 600 crore for the state. We had announced a focus on concert tourism in this year’s budget, and the Cabinet has officially approved the policy today,” said CM Sarma.

This would mark Post Malone’s second visit to India—he previously performed in 2022 at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course during Zomato’s Feeding India event.

While the Assam government has made the announcement, there is currently no official confirmation from Post Malone or his team regarding the Guwahati show.

India has seen a significant rise in international music acts in 2025. Coldplay drew massive crowds in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, Ed Sheeran toured the country in February, and just recently, rock legends Guns N’ Roses delivered a high-energy performance in Mumbai.

