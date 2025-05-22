Crybaby turns up the heat on new single 'Love On Repeat'

MUMBAI: London-based artist, DJ, and producer Crybaby returns with her next club-ready gem, ‘Love On Repeat’, out 22nd May via HE.SHE.THEY. Records.

Fresh off the back of high-energy releases ‘I’m So Hot’ (co-produced with in-demand producer, NOTION), ‘Icky Boyz’, and ‘I Think I Need A DJ’, Crybaby is back with a hypnotic new cut that captures the rush of early love and the pulse of peak-time dancefloors.

‘Love On Repeat’ picks up where ‘I’m So Hot’ left off - an ode to confidence, sass, and unapologetic self-expression but takes things into even more euphoric territory. Written with UK DJ/producer Charlie Boon, and with echoes of early 00s Sash! and Alice Deejay, ‘Love On Repeat’ is a trance-tinged banger primed for long nights and louder systems. Driving beats, shimmering stabs, and a relentless bassline pull you into Crybaby’s unmistakable sonic world - one made for sweaty hugs, emotional highs, and hands-in-the-air moments.

Crybaby says:

“‘Love On Repeat’ is my Crybaby take on a love song. I wrote it during that intense, all-consuming early stage of a relationship, and its euphoric vibe gets me so emotional every time I hear it”.

Crybaby teased new music during her UTOPIA set on Rinse FM earlier this year, and in April, she followed it up with another rave-fueled performance, surprising no one who has been tracking her meteoric rise. With a sound that blends club sensibilities and rave chaos with pop polish, she continues to turn heads with her emotionally charged sets and bold, uncompromising productions.

Since launching the Crybaby project with 2023’s ‘XOXO CRYBB’ (co-produced with Marlon Hoffstadt), Anna Straker has emerged as a key figure in the new wave of underground talent. She reunited with Hoffstadt for his Daddycation project, contributing vocals and songwriting across multiple tracks, and delivered a standout live set at the Gashouder during ADE 2024, solidifying her reputation for commanding some of the scene’s most respected dancefloors.

A classically trained pianist turned club provocateur, Crybaby draws inspiration from the likes of Doss, Horsegiirl, Miss Bashful, AG Cook, Kim Petras, and LSDXOXO, blending rave energy with a cheeky, hyper-emotional sensibility. With support across the BBC Radio 1 Dance family and a recent ‘Dancefloor Moment of the Week’ nod from Jaguar, she continues to carve out her own space in the underground. From DJ Seinfeld dropping her track in his Boiler Room set to performances at False Idols at Drumsheds and a Rinse FM guest mix, Crybaby is proving herself as one of the most exciting voices in recent years.

Fearless, boundary-pushing, and always ready to turn up the heat - ‘Love On Repeat’ is another essential cut in Crybaby’s catalogue - and a surefire anthem for spring/summer dancefloors.