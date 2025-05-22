Country Music icon Martina McBride appears before senate to advocate for federal voice and likeness protections

MUMBAI: Country music icon and philanthropist Martina McBride today testified in support of the bipartisan NO FAKES Act – introduced by Chairman Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Ranking Member Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Senators Chris Coons (D-DE) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) – at the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law hearing. The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: AI-Generated Deepfakes in 2025 discussion cemented a growing push for necessary protection of all Americans’ unique attributes from these deceptive manipulations. This legislation would create a new federal property right for every individual’s voice and likeness while also establishing guardrails for responsible innovation, protecting the First Amendment, and giving victims of invasive AI deepfakes and voice clones effective recourse.

This balanced approach to AI policy has notably earned support from the music industry, creative communities, child protection agencies, labor unions and tech companies – including RIAA Chairman & CEO Mitch Glazier, Consumer Reports Director of Technology Policy Justin Brookman, YouTube Head of Music Policy Suzana Carlos and National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE) Senior Legal Counsel Christen Price who also participated in the hearing.

Martina expressed why the NO FAKES Act represents an important step in protecting her career and family while also ensuring honest representation to her fans. The four-time ACM Awards Top Female Vocalist shared, “it’s been a special honor to record songs that shine a light on the battles many women fight, especially the terrible cost of domestic violence. Many fans have told me that the song ‘Independence Day’ has given them strength, and in some cases the song has been the catalyst that has made them realize they need to leave an abusive situation. Imagine the harm an AI deepfake could do breaching that trust, using my voice in songs that belittle or justify abuse. As an artist, a mother, a human being who cares about others – I am pleading with you to give me the tools to stop that kind of betrayal. Setting America on the right course to develop the world’s best AI while preserving the sacred qualities that make our country so special – authenticity, integrity, humanity, and our endlessly inspiring spirit – that what the NO FAKES Act will help to accomplish.”

At the forefront of equal concern and consensus around responsible innovation that respects creators, RIAA Chairman and CEO Mitch Glazier acknowledged, “[The NO FAKES Act] paves the way for genuine AI development and innovation, targeting only malicious applications and setting the stage for legitimate licensing of these rights – but only with real and meaningful consent. American music is the most valuable in the world. We lead in investment, exports, and market power. Music drives the success of other important American industries, including the tech industry, through thriving partnerships.”