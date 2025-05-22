RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 May 2025 17:26 |  By RnMTeam

Country Music icon Martina McBride appears before senate to advocate for federal voice and likeness protections

MUMBAI: Country music icon and philanthropist Martina McBride today testified in support of the bipartisan NO FAKES Act – introduced by Chairman Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Ranking Member Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Senators Chris Coons (D-DE) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) – at the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law hearing. The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: AI-Generated Deepfakes in 2025 discussion cemented a growing push for necessary protection of all Americans’ unique attributes from these deceptive manipulations. This legislation would create a new federal property right for every individual’s voice and likeness while also establishing guardrails for responsible innovation, protecting the First Amendment, and giving victims of invasive AI deepfakes and voice clones effective recourse.

This balanced approach to AI policy has notably earned support from the music industry, creative communities, child protection agencies, labor unions and tech companies – including RIAA Chairman & CEO Mitch Glazier, Consumer Reports Director of Technology Policy Justin Brookman, YouTube Head of Music Policy Suzana Carlos and National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE) Senior Legal Counsel Christen Price who also participated in the hearing.

Martina expressed why the NO FAKES Act represents an important step in protecting her career and family while also ensuring honest representation to her fans. The four-time ACM Awards Top Female Vocalist shared, “it’s been a special honor to record songs that shine a light on the battles many women fight, especially the terrible cost of domestic violence. Many fans have told me that the song ‘Independence Day’ has given them strength, and in some cases the song has been the catalyst that has made them realize they need to leave an abusive situation. Imagine the harm an AI deepfake could do breaching that trust, using my voice in songs that belittle or justify abuse. As an artist, a mother, a human being who cares about others – I am pleading with you to give me the tools to stop that kind of betrayal. Setting America on the right course to develop the world’s best AI while preserving the sacred qualities that make our country so special – authenticity, integrity, humanity, and our endlessly inspiring spirit – that what the NO FAKES Act will help to accomplish.”

At the forefront of equal concern and consensus around responsible innovation that respects creators, RIAA Chairman and CEO Mitch Glazier acknowledged, “[The NO FAKES Act] paves the way for genuine AI development and innovation, targeting only malicious applications and setting the stage for legitimate licensing of these rights – but only with real and meaningful consent. American music is the most valuable in the world. We lead in investment, exports, and market power. Music drives the success of other important American industries, including the tech industry, through thriving partnerships.”

Tags
Martina McBride RIAA Chairman music Songs
Related news
 | 22 May 2025

Crybaby turns up the heat on new single 'Love On Repeat'

MUMBAI: London-based artist, DJ, and producer Crybaby returns with her next club-ready gem, ‘Love On Repeat’, out 22nd May via HE.SHE.THEY. Records.

read more
 | 22 May 2025

Post Malone likely to perform in Guwahati on December 8, confirms Assam CM

MUMBAI: US-based rapper Post Malone is expected to perform in Guwahati on December 8, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced during a press conference in Golaghat on Wednesday.

read more
 | 22 May 2025

Blackpink's Lisa and Frédéric Arnault spark dating buzz again with romantic Italy Getaway

MUMBAI: Rumours continue to swirl around Blackpink’s Lisa and luxury brand executive Frédéric Arnault as the two were recently spotted enjoying a cozy outing in Sicily, Italy.

read more
 | 21 May 2025

Neha Bhasin accuses Nancy Tyagi of falsely claiming self-stitched Cannes outfit: "Give Credit Where It's Due"

MUMBAI: A fashion face-off is unfolding as singer Neha Bhasin calls out viral influencer Nancy Tyagi for allegedly misrepresenting the origins of her Cannes outfit.

read more
 | 21 May 2025

Post Malone to perform in Guwahati as Assam launches Concert Tourism Policy

MUMBAI: American rapper Post Malone is set to perform in Guwahati this December, marking the beginning of Assam’s new push toward concert tourism.

read more

RnM Biz

Spotify sees Surge in Premium upgrades after Apple loosens App Store payment rules

MUMBAI: Spotify has reported a noticeable boost in Premium subscriptions from iOS users followingread more

Radio City powers T20 2025 with official radio partnerships across three premier teams

MUMBAI: Cricket fever hit the airwaves as Radio City, India’s leading radio network, became the Oread more

Apple Music and UMG launch free sound therapy tracks to help you Focus, Relax, and Sleep

MUMBAI: Apple and Universal Music Group (UMG) have partnered to introduce Sound Therapy, a new coread more

Sapphire Media completes acquisition of Radio BIG 92.7 FM

MUMBAI: Sapphire Media Limited has completed the acquisition of FM Radio station, BIG 92.7 FM.read more

Anthropic’s Lawyer blames AI ‘Hallucination’ for incorrect citation in copyright case

MUMBAI: An attorney defending AI company Anthropic in a high-profile copyright lawsuit admitted tread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Country Music icon Martina McBride appears before senate to advocate for federal voice and likeness protections

MUMBAI: Country music icon and philanthropist Martina McBride today testified in support of the bipartisan NO FAKES Act – introduced by Chairman...read more

2
Post Malone likely to perform in Guwahati on December 8, confirms Assam CM

MUMBAI: US-based rapper Post Malone is expected to perform in Guwahati on December 8, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced during a...read more

3
Crybaby turns up the heat on new single 'Love On Repeat'

MUMBAI: London-based artist, DJ, and producer Crybaby returns with her next club-ready gem, ‘Love On Repeat’, out 22nd May via HE.SHE.THEY. Records....read more

4
Blackpink's Lisa and Frédéric Arnault spark dating buzz again with romantic Italy Getaway

MUMBAI: Rumours continue to swirl around Blackpink’s Lisa and luxury brand executive Frédéric Arnault as the two were recently spotted enjoying a...read more

5
Italian hard rockers Nastyville return with brand-new single 'Rocking Through The Night'

MUMBAI: Following the release of "Power To The People", Italian hard rockers Nastyville return with their brand-new single “Rocking Through The Night...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games