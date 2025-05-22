Blackpink's Lisa and Frédéric Arnault spark dating buzz again with romantic Italy Getaway

MUMBAI: Rumours continue to swirl around Blackpink’s Lisa and luxury brand executive Frédéric Arnault as the two were recently spotted enjoying a cozy outing in Sicily, Italy. The rumored couple, who have been linked for nearly two years, were seen by fans having lunch and soaking in the scenic beauty of the historic city.
While neither Lisa nor Arnault have publicly confirmed their relationship, they’ve frequently been seen together at events and in public. Most recently, fans shared glimpses of the duo’s peaceful vacation, fueling more speculation about their bond.
Arnault, the CEO of a luxury watch brand and son of LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault, also drew attention earlier this year when he was seen supporting Lisa during her performance at Coachella 2025. A video of him vibing in the crowd while she performed went viral, making fans swoon over their apparent closeness.
The connection between the two seems to go beyond casual appearances. Lisa has attended several events hosted by the Arnault family, while Frédéric has been a consistent presence at her concerts and major public appearances.
Lisa, meanwhile, has had a whirlwind year. From a headline-grabbing Coachella set to a stunning appearance at the 2025 Met Gala alongside fellow Blackpink members Rosé and Jennie, she’s been making global waves. Musically, she’s been just as active-recently collaborating with Maroon 5 on the track Priceless and teaming up with viral sensation Tyla on a new release.
As fans continue to gush over her achievements and personal life, Lisa’s star power shows no signs of slowing down.
