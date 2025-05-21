T-Series unveils devotional track 'Mere Sarkaar' featuring Jaya Kishori and Bhupinder Babbal

MUMBAI: Bhushan Kumar's T-Series presents Mere Sarkaar, a soul-stirring devotional track sung by renowned spiritual orator Jaya Kishori and punjabi singer and folk legend Bhupinder Babbal. The song brings together powerful vocals and heartfelt devotion in a musical tribute that resonates with faith and reverence.
Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Mere Sarkaar is composed by Raaj Aashoo and penned by lyricist Seepi Jha. The composition beautifully blends traditional devotion with a contemporary sound, highlighting the depth of spiritual surrender. Jaya Kishori’s serene voice paired with Bhupinder Babbal’s powerful delivery creates an immersive listening experience.
The video, directed by Yug and conceived by Raymannt Marwah, complements the track with rich visuals set in a regal, peaceful atmosphere. With its evocative setting and spiritual tone, Mere Sarkaar is a heartfelt offering that uplifts the soul. The song is now available on all streaming platforms and T-Series’ official YouTube channel.
