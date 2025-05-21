Punjabi Music Juggernaut Shubh To Embark On Supreme Global Tour

MUMBAI: Riding the wave of phenomenal streaming success and a groundswell of dedicated global fans, the genre-bending independent Punjabi music artist Shubh announces his inaugural headline arena tour across North America in collaboration with global events promoter Live Nation. The global trek follows the explosive popularity of his recent music releases, ‘Supreme’ and ‘Sicario’ promising to translate his innovative sonic tapestry to the live stage.

The highly anticipated 4-city run titled ‘The Supreme Tour’ will kick off in August in Oakland, making stops in Vancouver and Toronto before wrapping up in September in New Jersey. Following these initial dates, additional announcements will be made for arena shows in Dubai and the United Kingdom, and possibly even India with the tour set to conclude in early 2026.

Hailed as one of the top 10 streamed Indian artists, Shubh has swiftly emerged as a global music phenomenon, consistently dominating streaming charts and cultivating a passionate, international following. His signature sound, a captivating blend of traditional Punjabi folk elements with the cutting-edge sensibilities of hip-hop and R&B, has resonated deeply with audiences worldwide. This highly anticipated tour represents a pivotal moment in the 28-year-old young music sensation's career, affording fans the unprecedented opportunity to witness his captivating artistry in a live arena setting. Given his track record, the tour is poised to be a resounding success, with tickets expected to sell out rapidly.

Audiences can anticipate a dynamic and immersive live experience, showcasing the groundbreaking artist’s chart-topping anthems like ‘Cheques’, ‘One Love’, ‘We Rollin’, ‘King Shit’, ‘Elevated’, ‘You And Me’, ’Still Rollin’, ‘Baller, ‘No Love’ amongst others. The 32-track well curated setlist will also feature exclusive, unreleased material and the potential for surprise guest appearances, ensuring a memorable and unique concert event.

Shubh shares, "Bringing my live show to the North American circuit and connecting with my fans in real time is a source of immense excitement. This tour represents a dream realized, and I eagerly anticipate sharing my passion and music with my global fanbase and taking Punjab to the world."

In January 2025, Shubh unveiled ‘Sicario’, a diverse and ambitious 10-track project showcasing his artistic range which debuted at No. 24 on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart. The album which has garnered over 250 million streams across all platforms since release, seamlessly transitions from hard-hitting tracks like ‘Buckle Up’ and ‘Reckless’ to more melodic and pop-infused anthems such as ‘Aura’, ‘Bars’ and ‘Fell For You’. By fusing Punjabi lyricism with contemporary hip-hop production, his sophomore studio album presented a cohesive narrative that solidified Shubh's position as a prominent figure in the global Punjabi music landscape.

Following the success of ‘Sicario’, Shubh released ‘Supreme’ in April 2025 further solidifying his streaming prowess and demonstrating the growing international popularity of independent Punjabi music. The single which acts as a bold and unapologetic anthem, fearlessly addressing the music industry, debuted the Billboard Canadian Hot 100 chart and catapulted to the #1 position on Apple Music India and Apple Music Canada and #3 spot on Spotify India within a month of release and is currently clocking in over 1 million streams per day on Spotify.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Wednesday, 21st May 2025 at 10am local time. Additional pre sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, 23rd May 2025 at 10am local time at livenation.com. The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, meet & greet and photo opportunities with the artist, early access to the floor, specially designed VIP gift items and more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Tour Details

. Friday 22nd August 2025 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

. Saturday 23rd August 2025 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

. Friday 5th September 2025 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

. Sunday 7th September 2025 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center