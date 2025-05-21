One Nation, many sounds: Why protecting musical diversity begins with copyright

MUMBAI: India is a land of many languages, many traditions, and many sounds. From the folk songs of Rajasthan to the tribal rhythms of the Northeast, from age-old poetry to contemporary rap verses, the country’s cultural identity is deeply rooted in its music and literature. These forms of expression are more than entertainment, they are carriers of stories, traditions, and the shared history of communities across generations.

Diversity is not a mere characteristic of India; it is its essence. It exists in our customs, our expressions, and our creative pursuits. Literature, poems, and songs have long served as the torchbearers of culture, lighting the way from one generation to the next. They connect us to our past, help us make sense of our present, and offer visions for the future. In villages, towns, and cities across India, these art forms unite people with a shared emotional and cultural fabric.

Globally, these cultural expressions give India its unique identity. Artists such as Mame Khan and Malini Awasthi have taken Indian folk music to international audiences. The Grammy-winning Shakti band, featuring legends like Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain, has showcased Indian fusion music to the world. Today’s new generation of artists, including Diljit Dosanjh, Raja Kumari, and Hanumankind, continue this legacy of bringing Indian influences into global pop culture while reinterpreting them through their own lens. Each of these voices, old and new, speaks of India in its many hues and harmonies.

As we observe the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development, it becomes essential to reflect on how we protect and promote this artistic and cultural richness. Proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 2002, following UNESCO’s 2001 Universal Declaration on Cultural Diversity, the day is a call to action. It urges governments, institutions, and individuals to support sustainable systems of cultural governance, promote human rights and freedoms, integrate culture into development frameworks, and ensure the fair flow of cultural goods and services. It is a reminder that protecting diversity requires more than admiration, it demands infrastructure, awareness, and equitable systems that uphold the rights of creators.

In this spirit, The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd. (IPRS) stands as a key institution safeguarding the rights of music creators in India. By protecting copyright and ensuring fair royalty distribution, IPRS plays a vital role in preserving the diversity of Indian music while enabling music creators to earn a livelihood from their work. For a country as vast and varied as India, this is not just important it is essential.

By registering with IPRS, music creators protect the rights to their music IP and ensure they receive their rightful share of royalties. However, a major challenge remains: a significant gap in awareness about copyright and royalties, particularly among folk and traditional artists from regional areas.

To bridge this gap, IPRS launched an educational and awareness programme called “My Music My Right.” Through this initiative, we travel to cities across the country, conducting informative sessions on music copyright and royalties. These sessions also bring together industry veterans and domain experts from fields like music production, distribution, publishing, artist management, and live entertainment, offering artists a well-rounded view of the music industry and upcoming trends in the digital era. Over the past several months, this programme has reached thousands of artists across multiple cities, empowering them with knowledge, practical insights, and valuable industry connections. Our online and offline training programs, along with the Creator Helpdesk, are empowering creators from remote regions to seamlessly adopt digital processes for metadata registration and management—ensuring they're equipped to manage and claim their rights and credit in the digital age.

Among the various other initiatives IPRS launched to support the artist community across India and give them a platform to showcase their talent, are platforms like the IPRS Stage and Soundscapes of India – Gateway to the World. Soundscapes of India, launched in collaboration with MusiConnect India, is a Global Music Conference and Showcase Festival that connects Indian artists with international curators and promoters. It provides exposure and opportunities for artists to share their indigenous sounds with global audiences and gain insights into performing on international stages.

With IPRS Stage, diverse genres of music and undiscovered talent get a chance to reach out to the urban audience through major cultural festivals. At the Serendipity Arts Festival in December 2024 and the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival in January 2025, the IPRS Stage showcased emerging and grassroots talent like Folkswagon, Daira’s Jadoo Bastar, Tetseo Sisters, Baul Mon, and Desert Kats. These performances not only gave the artists visibility but also offered them the opportunity to showcase their talent in new regions, helping them branch out into newer markets and connect with diverse audiences.

On this World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development, it is crucial to recognise that protecting India’s cultural diversity is not only about celebration, it is about action. It means ensuring that the artists who carry forward our musical heritage have the support, awareness, and opportunity they need to thrive. Copyright is more than just a legal safeguard, it’s a mark of respect, recognition, and responsibility toward the creators who give life to India’s diverse musical heritage.

By empowering creators with knowledge, supporting them with fair systems, and providing them platforms to be heard, we can ensure that India’s musical identity continues to flourish not just as a memory of the past, but as a dynamic force shaping the future.

(Authored by: Rakesh Nigam, CEO, The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd)