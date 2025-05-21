RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 May 2025 21:06 |  By RnMTeam

Neha Bhasin accuses Nancy Tyagi of falsely claiming self-stitched Cannes outfit: "Give Credit Where It's Due"

MUMBAI: A fashion face-off is unfolding as singer Neha Bhasin calls out viral influencer Nancy Tyagi for allegedly misrepresenting the origins of her Cannes outfit.

Neha recently took to Instagram Stories to accuse Nancy of falsely claiming she stitched the beige ensemble worn during her second appearance at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. The singer pointed out that the outfit closely resembled one she had previously worn at a concert, sharing a collage of both looks with the caption, “Same Same.”

Adding fuel to the fire, Neha revealed that the dress in question was from The Source Bombay, a designer store in Bandra known for customized clothing. “This corset looks too familiar, hmmmm. Just wondering,” Neha wrote in one of her posts. In another, she shared an Instagram screenshot of a similar dress from the store with the message: “I rest my case.”

Backing Neha’s claims, Surbhi Gupta, founder and stylist at The Source Bombay, confirmed to The Free Press Journal that Nancy had purchased the dress from their Mumbai store for Rs.25,000. “She bought the dress. There was no barter, no collaboration. She’s free to wear it, but it is our design. She did not stitch it herself,” Surbhi said. She noted that only the cape element appeared to be Nancy’s own addition.

On Tuesday, Neha further explained her decision to speak out. “The intention was not to demean another woman but to state a simple fact. We’re all self-made and we’ve all worked hard to get where we are,” she wrote on Instagram Stories. “To claim someone else’s work as your own will never be okay. Just because no one applauds someone’s work doesn’t mean you rob them of their credit.”

Nancy Tyagi, who rose to fame for crafting her own Bollywood-inspired outfits, recently turned heads at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in a beige mini dress adorned with tassels, pearls, and crystals, paired with a dramatic floor-length cape. In an Instagram post, Nancy claimed the outfit took her over a month to create, adding that she worked on it “till the last minute” because of the garment’s weight. “Heartfelt thanks to all those who were part of this lovely journey,” she wrote.

As the controversy brews, the incident has sparked a wider conversation on authenticity, artistic credit, and the fine line between inspiration and appropriation in the fashion world.

 

 

Tags
Neha Bhasin Nancy Tyagi music Singer
Related news
 | 21 May 2025

Post Malone to perform in Guwahati as Assam launches Concert Tourism Policy

MUMBAI: American rapper Post Malone is set to perform in Guwahati this December, marking the beginning of Assam’s new push toward concert tourism.

read more
 | 21 May 2025

Punjabi Music Juggernaut Shubh To Embark On Supreme Global Tour

MUMBAI: Riding the wave of phenomenal streaming success and a groundswell of dedicated global fans, the genre-bending independent Punjabi music artist Shubh announces his inaugural headline arena tour across North America in collaboration with global events promoter Live Nation.

read more
 | 21 May 2025

Javed Akhtar hails new music App as historic shift toward artistic freedom in Indian Music

MUMBAI: Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar has hailed the launch of a new music app—developed by prominent figures from India’s music industry—as a transformative step for Indian music.

read more
 | 21 May 2025

Justin Bieber's $200 Million catalog sale: Hulu Doc reveals shocking financial struggles behind the decision

MUMBAI: At the peak of his stardom, Justin Bieber was a global pop icon with career earnings approaching $1 billion. But behind the scenes, the superstar was grappling with serious financial troubles.

read more
 | 21 May 2025

Let's Get LOUDER unveils Afsana Khan's soulful heartbreak anthem 'Dil Mera Lauta Do' featuring Sai Ketan Rao and Isha Agarwal

MUMBAI: Known for delivering emotionally rich and impactful music Let’s Get LOUDER (LGL), part of IN10 Media Network, has released its latest track, Dil Mera Lauta Do, a heart-wrenching ballad sung by the powerful and evocative Afsana Khan.

read more

RnM Biz

Radio City powers T20 2025 with official radio partnerships across three premier teams

MUMBAI: Cricket fever hit the airwaves as Radio City, India’s leading radio network, became the Oread more

Apple Music and UMG launch free sound therapy tracks to help you Focus, Relax, and Sleep

MUMBAI: Apple and Universal Music Group (UMG) have partnered to introduce Sound Therapy, a new coread more

Sapphire Media completes acquisition of Radio BIG 92.7 FM

MUMBAI: Sapphire Media Limited has completed the acquisition of FM Radio station, BIG 92.7 FM.read more

Anthropic’s Lawyer blames AI ‘Hallucination’ for incorrect citation in copyright case

MUMBAI: An attorney defending AI company Anthropic in a high-profile copyright lawsuit admitted tread more

Zojak’s Independent (Winning) Streak: How a Female Entrepreneur Turned Chance Meeting in Kingston into a Global Music Company

Zojak CEO Zoe Espitia went to Jamaica for a vacation, never suspecting that trip would completelyread more

top# 5 articles

1
Let's Get LOUDER unveils Afsana Khan's soulful heartbreak anthem 'Dil Mera Lauta Do' featuring Sai Ketan Rao and Isha Agarwal

MUMBAI: Known for delivering emotionally rich and impactful music Let’s Get LOUDER (LGL), part of IN10 Media Network, has released its latest track,...read more

2
Neha Bhasin accuses Nancy Tyagi of falsely claiming self-stitched Cannes outfit: "Give Credit Where It's Due"

MUMBAI: A fashion face-off is unfolding as singer Neha Bhasin calls out viral influencer Nancy Tyagi for allegedly misrepresenting the origins of...read more

3
CRSSD Festival announces lineup for fall 2025 edition

MUMBAI: Today, CRSSD Festival has unveiled the lineup for its highly anticipated Fall 2025 edition, set to return to San Diego’s iconic Waterfront...read more

4
Italian hard rockers Nastyville return with brand-new single 'Rocking Through The Night'

MUMBAI: Following the release of "Power To The People", Italian hard rockers Nastyville return with their brand-new single “Rocking Through The Night...read more

5
BIG FM expands digital footprint with the launch of BIG live- a bold platform to power smart living

MUMBAI: With a legacy spanning across two decades, BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, has been a pioneer with its impactful voice,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games