Justin Bieber's $200 Million catalog sale: Hulu Doc reveals shocking financial struggles behind the decision

MUMBAI: At the peak of his stardom, Justin Bieber was a global pop icon with career earnings approaching $1 billion. But behind the scenes, the superstar was grappling with serious financial troubles.

The new Hulu documentary TMZ Investigates: What Happened to Justin Bieber uncovers the untold story of Bieber’s personal and financial struggles, revealing how he came alarmingly close to bankruptcy—and why he ultimately sold the rights to his entire music catalog.

In a move that stunned the music industry, Bieber sold his entire music catalog in 2022 for $200 million. The decision, especially notable given his age, was reportedly driven by urgent financial strain. The documentary alleges that reckless spending and poor financial management had placed immense pressure on the singer.

Despite earning nearly a billion dollars throughout his career, Bieber’s financial stability took a major hit after the abrupt cancellation of his Justice tour. According to The Blast, audits revealed he owed millions to his former manager, Scooter Braun.

Insiders featured in the documentary claim that by late 2022, Bieber was teetering on the edge of financial collapse. Although Braun allegedly advised him to wait until January 2023 to sell the catalog for a potential tax break, Bieber pushed for a December sale, prioritizing immediate cash flow over long-term benefits.

While many artists have recently sold their catalogs, Bieber stands out as the youngest to do so—highlighting that his choice was more about survival than strategic planning.

The documentary also touches on other pressures in Bieber’s life, including his mental health battles, marriage dynamics, and the relentless demands of fame—factors that contributed to a deeply challenging chapter in his journey.

TMZ Investigates: What Happened to Justin Bieber is now available to stream on Hulu.