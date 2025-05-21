Javed Akhtar hails new music App as historic shift toward artistic freedom in Indian Music

MUMBAI: Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar has hailed the launch of a new music app—developed by prominent figures from India’s music industry—as a transformative step for Indian music. Calling it a “major milestone,” Akhtar emphasized that the platform offers unprecedented creative freedom to artists, allowing them to break free from the commercial confines of the film industry.

Speaking at the launch event earlier this month, Akhtar drew a distinction between two streams of Indian musicians: those working in the film industry and those rooted in classical or non-film genres. While their paths may differ, he pointed out that both face a shared struggle—limited creative autonomy.

“Film music is a commissioned job,” he explained. “The producer or director gives us a brief, and we must create within those constraints. That’s valid—it’s their film, their vision. But it’s also limiting.”

Akhtar further highlighted that many exceptionally talented classical and semi-classical musicians are often shut out from mainstream audiences due to the dominance of marketing and commercial interests in the music industry.

The newly launched app, he noted, offers a solution: a democratic, artist-led platform where singers, lyricists, and composers can publish their work without needing approvals or fitting into predefined formats.

“For the first time, there’s a space where creators can share what they truly feel—no gatekeepers, no permissions,” Akhtar said. “This is creative liberty on a scale we’ve never seen before.”

He stressed the importance of such platforms, especially in an industry where freedom of expression is frequently curtailed by commercial pressures.

Javed Akhtar believes the app could reshape how audiences discover music by eliminating the marketing filters that often prevent diverse or traditional forms from reaching the public.

“Many extraordinary pieces of music never make it to the common listener because of industry gatekeeping,” he said. “This app finally bridges that gap. Now, even lesser-known art has a voice.”

Looking to the future, Akhtar described the launch—held on May 5—as a landmark moment. “We may not fully grasp its significance today,” he said, “but in 20 or 25 years, May 5 will be remembered as a turning point in the history of Indian music.”

With this innovative platform, Akhtar and fellow artists hope to usher in a new era—one that prioritizes authenticity, inclusivity, and artistic freedom above all else.