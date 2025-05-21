CRSSD Festival announces lineup for fall 2025 edition

MUMBAI: Today, CRSSD Festival has unveiled the lineup for its highly anticipated Fall 2025 edition, set to return to San Diego’s iconic Waterfront Park on September 27 and 28.
Continuing its milestone 10-year anniversary celebration in 2025, CRSSD’s enduring success lies in its expertly curated lineups - spotlighting global superstars, underground icons, and scene innovators across the genre spectrum. The result is a boutique festival experience that champions quality over quantity, delivering world-class music in an idyllic bayfront setting. CRSSD’s Fall 2025 edition promises to uphold and evolve this signature blend of musical styles, delivering another unforgettable weekend of sonic exploration.
Set against the stunning backdrop of the Pacific coastline and San Diego’s downtown skyline, CRSSD’s Ocean View stage will welcome another slate of leading electronic talent. Headliners include Australian synth-pop royalty Empire of the Sun, known for their cinematic and theatrical live performance, alongside house music superstar John Summit, whose chart-topping productions and electrifying performances have propelled him into one of dance music’s most in-demand acts of the moment. They’ll be joined by ethereal German multi-instrumentalist Ben Böhmer live, genre-defying Canadian visionary Caribou, critically acclaimed experimental duo DARKSIDE, and UK electronica outfit Maribou State. Additional highlights include disco-infused electronic group Midnight Generation, UK crossover favorite Elderbrook, rising alt-dance vocalist and producer Mindchatter, Berlin-based melodic duo Sultan + Shepard live, and the enigmatic live newcomers Fcukers.
The Palms, CRSSD’s home for global house music sounds, returns with a diverse lineup of boundary-pushing selectors and dancefloor mainstays. Leading the charge will be a groove-driven back to back from globetrotters Jamie Jones B2B Adam Ten, pioneering DJ and producer Claude VonStroke, disco-house sensation Purple Disco Machine, French hitmaker Dombresky, and Australian progressive tastemaker Cassian. The bill expands with UK house standout Chris Stussy, tech-house floor filler Cloonee, Brazilian breakout Beltran, rising star Max Styler, Parisian deep house talent Alex Wann, and nostalgia-evoking French producer Swimming Paul.
CRSSD’s City Steps stage, renowned as a sanctuary for cutting-edge techno and underground club culture, presents a formidable lineup of uncompromising talent. The stage welcomes one of the underground’s most daring and genre-fluid acts, Boys Noize, alongside legendary Japanese DJ and producer ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U, high energy post techno punk duo Brutalismus 3000, UK powerhouse Eli Brown, and playfully experimental Berlin selectors DJ Gigola B2B MCR-T. They’ll be joined by fast-rising Turkish techno force OGUZ, KETTAMA and Partiboi69’s high flying KETBOI69, CRSSD stalwart Will Clarke, German underground staple Blawan who makes a rare US appearance, and Melbourne’s Tobiahs, bringing the next wave of high-intensity, progressive techno to the CRSSD faithful.
Beyond its music programming, CRSSD continues to deliver a fully immersive experience that engages all the senses. Attendees can explore innovative stage designs, discover handpicked local food and craft beverage vendors, and dive into interactive experiences at CRSSD Lab featuring a music-tech lounge and on-site vinyl market. Set against the scenic backdrop of San Diego’s Waterfront Park, the festival offers an unmatched daytime atmosphere that seamlessly transitions into the beloved CRSSD After Dark series - taking over select venues across the city with late-night sets and exclusive performances. Full afterparty programming will be revealed closer to the festival date.
CRSSD’s alumni on sale begins 5/27 at 12PM PT and will be available to Weekend Pass purchasers of the inaugural CRSSD Spring ’15, CRSSD Fall '24, CRSSD Spring '25, Proper NYE/NYD ‘24/25, and DAY.MVS with Chris Lake.
SMS presale begins 5/28 at 12PM PT and fans can opt in at this link.
The general on sale begins 5/28 at 12PM PT via CRSSD Festival’s official website.
CRSSD is a 21+ festival.
CRSSD Fall 2025 Lineup (A-Z)
Alex Wann
Bay Ledges
beginagain
Beltran
Ben Böhmer live
Blawan
Boys Noize
Brutalismus 3000
BUNT.
Caribou
Cassian
ChaseWest
Chris Luno
Chris Stussy
Claude VonStroke
Cloonee
Darius
DARKSIDE
DJ Gigola B2B MCR-T
Dombresky
Elderbrook
Eli Brown
Elli Acula
Empire of the Sun
Fcukers
Jackie Hollander
Jamie Jones B2B Adam Ten
John Summit
KETBOI69
Luke Dean
Ma Sha
Maribou State
Max Dean
Max Styler
Midnight Generation
Mindchatter
OGUZ
Purple Disco Machine
Sultan + Shepard live
Swimming Paul
Tobiahs
Will Clarke
¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U
Courtesy of CRSSD Festival // Keiki Lani-Knudsen (@imkeiki)
Courtesy of CRSSD Festival // Daniela Becerra (@itskinderella)
Courtesy of CRSSD Festival // Keiki Lani-Knudsen (@imkeiki)
Courtesy of CRSSD Festival // Keiki Lani-Knudsen (@imkeiki)
Courtesy of CRSSD Festival // Daniela Becerra (@itskinderella)
Courtesy of CRSSD Festival // Daniela Becerra (@itskinderella)
Courtesy of CRSSD Festival // Keiki Lani-Knudsen (@imkeiki)
Courtesy of CRSSD Festival // Daniela Becerra (@itskinderella)
Courtesy of CRSSD Festival // Izzy Hassan Di-Gruccio (@izzyh_visuals)
