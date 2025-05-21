BIG FM expands digital footprint with the launch of BIG live- a bold platform to power smart living

MUMBAI: With a legacy spanning across two decades, BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, has been a pioneer with its impactful voice, inspiring and driving conversations whilst entertaining over 340 million listeners. Extending that legacy to digital, the brand has announced the launch of BIG Live, a one-stop digital platform offering curated, credible and culturally-relevant content.

Positioned as a premium destination for diversified, category-specific content, BIG Live brings together the power of storytelling, intuitive user experience and targeted advertising—creating a new benchmark for content-led digital platforms in the country. Aligned with the brand’s core purpose of Enriching Everyday Life, BIG Live delivers content across a wide range of verticals such as real estate, automobile, health & wellness, entertainment, travel, food, fashion, finance, technology and jewellery. With its tag line of ‘Fuel Your Life’, it serves as a catalyst for transformation—empowering users with insightful content that informs, enriches and adds tangible value to their daily lives.

Speaking on the launch, Abe Thomas, CEO, BIG FM, said, “BIG Live is a natural extension of BIG FM’s content leadership and deep audience understanding. With this platform, we are moving beyond audio to offer diversified, high-quality digital content that informs and engages. Today's audience craves more than just information - they seek fuel for their ambitions. BIG Live is designed to deliver just that. For advertisers, it opens a powerful new channel to reach focused audiences through contextual, high-impact campaigns, backed by our proven sales strength and market trust.”

Adding to this, Mr. Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM, shared, “We are thrilled to introduce BIG Live, a vibrant digital platform designed for users who aspire to stay smart, sharp and ahead of the curve. With this platform, we are presenting a content ecosystem where radio and digital come together to create a media brand that inspires and influences. It connects users with high-value content, serving as a hub where knowledge is blended with lively tone, encouraging meaningful action.”

BIG Live aims to be provocative, aspirational, intelligent and action-oriented. With this platform, BIG FM opens a new revenue stream while building a digital property that complements its core audio business. With a sharper, more targeted and hyper-local approach, the radio network aims to help people connect better and build stronger communities, making it easier for users and service providers to engage and communicate meaningfully. It strengthens the brand’s digital presence and unlocks new opportunities for cross-promotion and audience engagement, enhancing overall brand equity and setting the stage for deeper, more integrated content experiences. Visit BIG Live now at www.biglive.com.